Can Checo Pérez lead Red Bull to the world championship? Christian Horner gives a strong answer

The 2022 Formula season had an excellent first half in which Max Verstappen was able to finish at the top of the drivers’ table, with regular support from Checo Pérez. On the other hand, in the last hours, Christian Horner was asked if the Mexican could be world champion if the Dutchman was not in the team and he evaded the question.

The one born in Guadalajara has marked that he is a driver who is prepared for the big teams and who knew how to adapt in the best way to the Austrian team. One of the great proofs of this is his victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, which came after a terrible mistake in Ferrari’s strategy.

On the other hand, the big question that Mexican fans are asking themselves is if Checo Pérez has the material to be a world champion if Max Verstappen and Christian Honer are not there, it was good with both. “Sergio is still in contention for this championship and I think being Max’s partner is very, very hard.”the British began.

And I add: “Could I win it without Max? Of course we want to have the best possible drivers, but I think the way the two fit together works incredibly well. And sometimes when you have two alphas it can be a huge distraction. I think Sergio, at the stage he is in his career, this is the best car he has ever had. And he knows that he has a chance, but he knows that he has to be very cunning to make use of that over the course of a season.” Finally, the Red Bull team leader noted that the change in regulations was good for the man from Guadalajara and that this is seen with the great results.

“I think Sergio made a name for himself in the team this year. The regulation change has suited him better. He’s doing a good job. That win in Monaco was fantastic for him, he got his first pole in Jeddah. He’s had incredible races. At Silverstone he was on fire too. This year the internal confidence in him is growing.”finished Christian Horner.