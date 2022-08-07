Camila Cabello travels back in time to celebrate ten decades of her ‘girl band’ Fifth Harmony – Music

Camila Hair She has been nostalgic this week and has shared an image to celebrate a very special date. An image in which she appears with her former bandmates, ‘Fifth Harmony’ on the occasion of the tenth anniversary since the beginning of the band and its musical career. 10 years ago we were excited about the birth of a group that broke all the stereotypes of a ‘Girl Band’. Each of them full of talent and desire to succeed.

It was ‘The X Factor’ in its second season who made them known, and in the band formation stage they brought together Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Camila Cabello, who initially auditioned as soloists. Each one with their story moved the audience, while their talent as a whole drove the public crazy. ‘Fifth Harmony’ He came in third place in the competition in 2012.

Together they released 3 studio albums. io with singles that came to position themselves among the most listened to in the United States and Latin America. great songs like ‘Bo$’, ‘Worth it’, ‘Work from home’, ‘That’s my girl’, among other.

In 2016 one of the most representative voices of the band decided to leave to start his solo career. One year later Camila Hair He released his first single ‘Havana’ with Young Thug, a great song that today accumulates more than a billion views on YouTube and would be the first great song from his album ‘Camila’. Other of his star songs are ‘Miss’ with Shawn Mendez Y ‘My favorite person with Alejandro Sanz.

The artist took the right path, since as a soloist she has achieved succeed on an international scale. At the level of appearing in the final of the Champions League 2022to winning numerous statuettes at awards ceremonies such as the Grammys, the Billboard Music Awards, the American Music Awards and many more.