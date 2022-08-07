‘Bullet Train’: The reference to the Mexican film with Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts – CINEMABLEND

‘Bullet train’ brought Brad Pitt back in a story full of weapons and betrayals, but there was a scene that reminded us of a Mexican movie that he co-starred with Julia Roberts. Do you know which one we’re talking about?

Bullet trainthe new film by David Leitch, director of action and comedy films such as Atomic Y Dead Pool 2had Brad Pitt as its great protagonist in a story with endless weapons and betrayals… which reminds us of a Mexican film in which Pitt joined forces with Julia Roberts, lor that it seems to have a clear reference to the end of this new tape.

Before you continue reading, you should know that we will touch on some spoilers in the movie with Bad Bunny and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, if you haven’t seen it yet, you can come back whenever you feel like it. With this in mind, we must talk about the White Death (Michael Shannon), the great villain of this story inspired by the Japanese novel by Kôtarô Isaka, who during the last act takes the pistol altered by Prince (Joey King), having a bloody death once the bullet exited the rear of the gun.



Curiously, in this scene we see Brad Pitt as a spectator during a tense moment. The same thing happened in The Mexicana co-production between Mexico and the United States, directed by Gore Verbinski, known for titles such as The Lone Ranger Y Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

The story follows Jerry Welbach (Pitt), a debt collector who works for the mob. His life changes when he receives two ultimatums: Undertake a trip to Mexico and recover a priceless pistol, known as ‘the Mexican’; if you don’t, they will end your life. On the other hand, his girlfriend Samantha (Roberts) has set a deadline for him to stop working with the criminal group. Whatever her decision, something could go very wrong.



This 2001 film filmed mostly in San Luis Potosí, Mexicoso the mountainous landscapes of the region become one more character in this production that also featured the participation of James Gandolfini, JK Simmons, Gene Hackman, Pedro Armendáriz Jr. and Salvador Sánchez.

And since the inspirations and references are constant in the seventh art, The Mexican, also showed a pistol made by a renowned blacksmith in a small Mexican town. ANDhe first man to test his weapon died the same way the White Death did in Bullet train. The second had better luck, but the bullet ricocheted in inexplicable ways and killed a man who was lying inside a house.



To add drama, his daughter (who was about to marry a general for a mere arrangement and not for love), he took his life with the defective gun, thus the legend was born that the gun was cursed.

The same thing was addressed in one of the final scenes of the film, when Samantha, a role played by Julia Roberts, a renowned actress for films like Mona Lisa’s smile Y Erin Brockovich: A Bold Woman, took the weapon and murdered the criminal leader, breaking the curse and incidentally, leaving Brad Pitt in the same situation as in Bullet traina film that you can currently see in theaters in our country (here you can get your tickets).

did you remember The Mexican? Maybe the next time you see Bullet trainyou can see in greater detail the bloody farewell of the White Death and thus confirm on their own this reference to the Mexican-American film.