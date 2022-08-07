“Bullet Train” soars to the top of the North American box office — Radio Concierto Chile

Action movie Bullet Trainsprinkled with gags and black humor, premiered at the head of the North American box office, according to estimates released this Sunday by the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations.

Adapted from a successful Japanese novel, the feature film portrays seven assassins chased by bad luck who try to kill themselves on a high-speed train between Tokyo and Kyoto.

Starring Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock, Bullet Train it grossed $30.1 million in its opening weekend in theaters. “It was a solid start,” said David Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

the animated movie DC Super Pet Leagues (Krypto and the Super-Beasts)which follows the adventures of Superman’s dog, took second place on the podium, with $11.2 million in revenue for its second week in theaters.

the unclassifiable nopefrom director Jordan Peele, which oscillates between horror and science fiction, took third place, with $8.5 million in its third week of trading.

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya plays a horse trainer frightened by mysterious phenomena appearing in the sky above his ranch.

In fourth position, Thor: love and thunderthe latest installment in the saga of the Nordic god, played by Chris Hemsworth and accompanied by Natalie Portman and Christian Balegrossed 7.6 million dollars ($316 million since its premiere).

the animated movie Minions 2: Once Upon a Time Gru it fell to fifth place with $7.1 million in its sixth week in theaters, for a total of $335 million since opening.

The remaining five of the top ten box office hits were:

6 – Top Gun: Maverick ($7 million)

7 – the wild girl (5.7 million)

8 – easter sunday (5.3 million)

9 – Elvis (4 millions)

10 – black phoneor (1.5 million)





