Britney’s dad could go to jail if abuse during guardianship is proven

For now, Jamie he will have to deliver to the court, if any, the aforementioned recordings, the electronic equipment he would have used and the text messages exchanged with his former lawyer.

One of the most shocking revelations of the documentary Controlling Britney Spears produced by the newspaper New York Times that revealed the most controversial and lurid details of the judicial protection that he had to endure Britney Spears for 13 years, referred to the techniques that he would have used jamie spearsfather of the singer, to keep her under surveillance and controlled at all times.

‘Jamie’ and Britney Spears.

The most striking of them involved the alleged installation of microphones in the interpreter’s bedroom, with which Jamie would have spied on the pop diva to anticipate any attempt to violate the rules, which were shown to be abusive, disproportionate and harmful to their fundamental human rights.

However, that story could be false, or so the artist’s father assured in a sworn statement to the Superior Court of Los Angeles. “I am aware of that accusation … That he had installed microphones in her room to monitor her during her guardianship. That statement is false,” part of the text says.