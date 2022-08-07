Britney Spears pays 12 million for her first married house

Pop superstar Britney Spears celebrated her wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9, at her home in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, California, with the keys to her new mansion in her pocket. The one that has just become their first home for newlyweds, and which they have already shown their first moments enjoying it, is located in a gated community in Calabasas, a town of just over 20,000 inhabitants that was incorporated into the municipality of Los Angeles in 1991. And close to both his old residence and the home of his ex, Kevin Federline and other celebrities such as Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

The new one mansion Oaks, for which the Grammy winner has paid almost 12 million dollars, is equipped with strong security 24 hours a day. In this way, Spear will feel safe with her new husband and her two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, born from her relationship with dancer Kevin Federline, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007.

General view of the villa acquired by the couple.



The newlyweds, Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, who have shared their lives for five years in the mansion that Britney bought for 6.7 million euros, in 2015 in Thousand Oaks (70 kilometers from Los Angeles). ), they moved a few days after the wedding to their new home. Thus, they were giving up, at least for the time being, their honeymoon. The new residence built in 2008 and last sold in 2012 to car dealership tycoon Bill Slevin, it is Tuscan in style, has a surface of just over 1,000m2 and occupies a single floor in a parcel of 6,000m2. At the entrance, several fountains and some towering doors Custom steel entry doors welcome you to the mansion, with lavish interiors adorned with imported nix, hardwood and stone floors, vaulted ceilings, sweeping arched hallways, custom chandeliers, Ann Sacks mosaic designs and hand-carved fireplaces.

View of the house from the garden, where there is also a swimming pool.



The villa has nine bathrooms and six bedrooms; the main one with steam shower, chandeliers, solid stone walls, high ceilings and a very large double dressing room. It also has an exercise room off the bedroom, possibly for Sam, a personal trainer by profession as well as a model and actor, to work out with Britney.

Master bedroom dressing room.



a generous receiver and wide arched corridors give an appearance of breadth to space. The gourmet kitchen is open to the living room and dining room and fully equipped with state-of-the-art appliances. It also has a wine cellar, a movie theater with ten seats with Dolby surround sound, a piano bar with fine wood finishes, such as mahogany, cedar and oak.

Inside view of the entrance hall.



View of the interior of the kitchen.



Outside there is a yarda porch with an outdoor kitchen with several barbecues, a 17 meter swimming pool with an incredible water slide, a Jacuzzi and a fountain with a waterfall. It also has a separate guest house with a bedroom and its own kitchen. There is also a garage with spaces for five cars.

Porch area with outdoor kitchen and barbecue.



The pool area with water slide and Jacuzzi.



On June 22, Britney uploads her first photo on her IG new house. From the pool he would comment, “I haven’t gone on my honeymoon yet… got married and moved into a new house all at the same time… not the smartest thing… but hey, it’s all getting better.” in its place…it’s very strange to wake up in the morning and everything is new…new pool, new kitchen, new bed…I think I’m in shock!!! I’m trying to make sense of a couple of things …I definitely like to be outside but I also like to be inside, my garden is so cool my dogs are in heaven Changes are great…as my kids would say…that’s cool Like me I’m not that cool… yeah, keep sharing, it keeps me focused… My family has always found a way to let me know… Well I guess I have my own good methods too!!! in my pool…it has so much light and a very cute relaxation corner…and a slide…I’ve already dived 4 times…it’s super fast!!! ha c cooked a steak…life is good”.

With this image and statement, he reassured his 41.6 million Instagram followers, who had seen how Britney canceled her account after her wedding and without prior notice. And, accustomed to seeing the day to day of the pop star in her old house in Thousand Oaks, they feared they would be left without news of her brand new marriage. Everything was in a scare and she reactivated the account to show the whole world that finally, at 40 years old, and after 13 years forced to be protected by her father (in October 2021 a court released her), she felt free to spend her fortune valued at 60 million dollars as she wanted and, above all, happy with her new mansion, her new family and her new life.