Britney Spears explodes against her ex-partner for her children

08.07.2022 08:04 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split after their wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They have already finished their honeymoon and have had to return to focus on your responsibilities. That is why they have had to separate: the actor has returned to Los Angeles, while the singer has stayed in Europe with her children. However, it seems that the distance will not end her love.

“The only thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone else the demands that entails doing what they do“, assures a source to HollywoodLife. “In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and it’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation,” he adds.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck / EP

Gordon Ramsey outraged by choosing a baby lamb to cook

the famous chef Gordon Ramsey has caused Outrage on social networks after sharing a video on TikTok where choose a small lamb to later cook it. “I’m here to eat them,” she hears herself as she walks into a barn with the animals. “Which one will go in the oven first?” she added. Then the cook chose one of the animals: “Oven time.”

Paula Echevarria turns 45

Paula Echevarria turns 45 in one of the best moments of his life. His professional career is going from strength to strength and he will soon appear on the jury of gottalent and, as for her personal life, the actress couldn’t be happier along with Miguel Torres, little Miki and his daughter Daniella.

Enjoying her holidays in Marbella, the influencer has blown out the candles with her loved ones, who have been the first to congratulate her on social networks. “You’re the joy of our life and of course the best mom we could have. Today and always you deserve all the best for how special you are to all of us who know you,” Torres shared.

Paula Echevarría and Miguel Torres / INSTAGRAM

Aitana’s tattoo to remember Ibiza with her family

Aitana is enjoying some days in Ibiza with his whole family and wants to remember the trip forever. That is why, together with her cousins, the Catalan singer has been tattooed how was the island moon the day they arrived. The artist chose a tattoo parlor that opens until the wee hours of the morning to be able to attend to all the people who decide to draw their skin after the famous Ibiza parties.

Aitana Ocaña’s new tattoo in Ibiza / INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears explodes against her ex-partner

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Ashgari have exploded against Kevin Federline, ex-husband of the singer, after he publicly revealed the estrangement of the artist with their children. “Boys they have decided that they are not going to see it at this time… It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding, ”said the man.

“I am saddened to hear that my ex-husband has decided to speak publicly about the relationship between my children and me. As we all know, raising teenage children is not easy for anyone,” Spears said. “I have not been able to leave home freely for 15 years. I needed permission for everything. Being able to access my own money now is overwhelming. In addition, the insults that fame in this business entails not only affect me but also my children, I am a human being and I have done the best I could, “he settled.

The singer Britney Spears / EFE

The desperate appeal of Dani Martín

The singer Dani Martin He has shared a video through his social networks in which ask all his followers for help after his wallet was stolen just a few days ago. “The day before yesterday they stole my wallet with my DNI, my driving licence, my credit cards, my Social Security card, which are really worthless because they were unable to make any kind of paymentor anything”, begins the interpreter of how beautiful life in the clip.

“What hurts me the most is that I carried a photo of my sister, preciousand it’s a bitch”, she has confessed. Dani’s sister, Miriam Martín, died in February 2009 at the age of 34 due to a cerebral infarction. “If someone comes up with the idea of ​​returning her because in reality he doesn’t want that at all and I do and it has a lot of value for me, I would ask him to think about it”, he has requested.

Rocío Flores announces her new professional project

dew flowers already prepare your upcoming professional projects for return from vacation. However, it seems that in addition to being a television collaborator and influencer, Antonio David’s daughter wants to expand her borders and explore another of its facets.

For the next season, the young woman will become mistress of ceremonies and will host the Golden Nail Awards at the Barcelona Conference Center next Saturday, November 12.