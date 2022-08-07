Britney Spears enjoys her honeymoon on the beach in a blue micro bikini

After her glamorous and commented wedding with Saint Asghari, Britney Spears he is finally enjoying his happy Honeymoon in a heavenly beach destination.

Through social networks, he has been in charge of sharing some details of his getaway that even the dog included, according to a video shared on Instagram where Sam is shown sitting with his pet Sawyer heading to the beach.

In a recent update, the singer40, showed off her romantic vacation, but also to flaunt her impact figure with a small two-piece swimsuit in turquoise blue with black spots printed.

The look summer consisted of a halter neck bra with triangle cups and a small bikini low waist tied at the sides.

She added dark aviator sunglasses, a black choker, plus two more sparkly stone necklaces and a bow ring in place of her wedding rings.

In some shots she was daring taking off her bra and walking topless.

Her face was relaxed, with little makeup in tan tones, while her blonde hair left her exposed with a high ponytail.

The video was taken on the shore of the beachwith the white sand and crystal clear water merging with the slightly cloudy sky.

“Part 2 of the honeymoon, here in this incredible piece of tropical paradise. No, this is not a girl-crazed campaign. It’s just me living my life! This is what happens when you take a two-week yacht island vacation. Island hopping is literally insane! Girls, if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and lose all your fluid from being nervous, I mean, I think I lost 4 pounds in one day. Enough small talk, right, ladies? That is too offensive,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

in a clip collage previously shared, the interpreter of Toxic She was seen with her husband boating and sharing affectionate kisses and hugs as they sailed through the sea.

The partner he took his time before leaving on the trip, as he spent weeks moving into his new $11.8 million mansion in The Oaks, Calabasas, California, near where he had his wedding last month.

The paparazzi They captured Britney arriving in her Mercedes-Benz arriving at the property where several moving trucks were already unloading the furniture she had in her old house.

Sam and Britney celebrated their wedding inside the singer’s mansion that he bought a few years ago for $7.4 million dollars, within the Thousand Oaks community.

MA