Britney Spears defends her freedom after her ex-husband exposed the relationship with their children – El Financiero

american singer Britney Spears responded to her ex-husband’s statements Kevin Federline, who assured that his children do not want to see her: “I am saddened to know that my ex-husband has decided to speak about the relationship between my children and me.”

Pop princess’ She was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, with whom she had two children, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16. As revealed in the Netflix documentary, presented by The New York Times, Britney vs. SpearsPreviously, the singer had limited visits with them due to the guardianship that her father Jamie Spears maintained over her.

What did Kevin Federline say about Britney Spears?

Federline spoke this August 6 with the British media on Daily Mail on the relationship that the singer has with her children: “The boys have decided that they are not going to see her at this time, it has been a few months since they have seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

He added that have gone through difficult experiences with recent events that revolve around the life of the artist, in particular with the legal fight against guardianship: “all this has been difficult to see, more difficult to live and even more difficult to see happen to my children than anything else.”

He also discussed Britney’s social media posts, particularly her nude photographs: “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she’s trying to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact what it does to them. It’s hard‘…I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager who has to go to high school.’

Britney Spears’ response

In response, Britney Spears shared her reactions Through Instagram, he stated that “he is saddened to hear” his ex-partner’s statements to the media.

He stated that it is not easy for any parent to “raise teenage children” and that his mother was the one who insisted that Kevin Federline stay with his children: “I gave them everything, I only have one word: hurt.”

Statements by Britney Spears through her social networks. (Photo: Instagram / @britneyspears)

The singer wanted to share an “open door” statement: she revealed that only a couple of months have passed since her father’s guardianship ended and that she finally feels like an equal before the whole world.

“Reminder of the trauma and insults that come with fame And this business not only affects me but also my children as well. I’m only human and I’ve done my best… Other artists have done much worse when their children were extremely young.”

He ended his statements by commenting that during his father’s guardianship “I had to ask permission even to take a Tylenol” and now he would like to enjoy his freedom after more than 10 years under the rule of his father, but he is not really surprised by the behavior or the statements of his family with what he has had to live with.

Sam Asghari endorses Britney Spears

On Saturday, model Sam Asghari, whom Britney married in June, wrote: “To clarify, my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her bum, which is pretty modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity that can be seen in any lotion or soap ad.”

He continued: “There is no validity to your statement about distancing children and it is irresponsible to make such a statement publicly. The boys are very smart and soon they will be 18 years old to make their own decisions and eventually they will realize that the ‘hard’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

In addition, he made reference to what Will Smith said after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars:

“I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for the benefit of all involved… But for now: keep my wife’s name… out of your mouth”.