Britney Spears’ dad denies spying on her in her room

This expert maintained that he had been hired by jamie spears to “protect” the interpreter, in the words of the controversial father of britneywhich ultimately led to allegedly over 180 hours of recordings from his bedroom, as well as extensive and potentially criminal monitoring of his mobile phone.

‘Jamie’ Spears.

A few days ago, it was reported that Britney Spears will face his father again in court a few days after having celebrated his wedding with Sam Asghari. The pop star received word that Jamie has filed a lawsuit for alleged defamation against him.

According to information released by TMZthe interpreter’s father filed legal documents to request that his famous daughter be put under oath for alleged attacks against her name on Instagram and in the next book she will launch.

Britney Spears has the support of her partner.

The media reports that the former tutor of britney He intends to legally deny the accusations against him in relation to the fact that the singer was not allowed to take painkillers, in addition to the fact that he revoked her driving license, and that he allegedly forced her to give eight tubes of blood to obtain attention. medical.

In the legal process, alex weingartenlawyer of jamie spearsstated that the artist “continues to publish content on social networks that contain inflammatory accusations about various issues.”