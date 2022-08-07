Britney Spears could perform in Super Bowl 2023

“Britney has made it clear to her team that it’s a dream to perform in a Super Bowl,” a source told The Associated Press. DailyNews, according to information outlined in the magazine. “She has the hit package and the appeal to headline the bill,” the source added.

embedded

So far neither Britney Spears nor the NFL have confirmed or denied this information. But if it comes to fruition, the 40-year-old star and interpreter of hits like Oops!…I Did It Again, Baby One More Time Y Toxic It would have a large repertoire of songs to catch the attention of millions of viewers who, like every year, achieve the Super Bowl halftime.