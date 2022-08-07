Britney Spears could be in the 2023 Super Bowl: this is what we know

Britney Spears has given much to talk about this year on social networks, and on this occasion, it is ensured that this 2022 will be the triumphant return of the princess of pop.

And what better way to return to the stage than one of the most important, the Super Bowl halftime, as it could be the one chosen to perform next year.

According to various US media, the NFL would have started negotiations with the princess of pop to be in charge of the halftime show.

The offer not only puts Britney, as she will be accompanied by two great stars to accompany her during the show, as she would supposedly have guests such as Iggy Azalea and Madonna.

Britney had already appeared in an NFL show

In 2001, an MTV-hosted show headlined by Aaerosmith, NSync, Mary J Blige and Nelly would be the only time the princess of pop appeared at football’s biggest game.

However, the presentation that is planned for 2023 would have Britney as the main protagonist of the halftime.

The networks reacted to the arrival of Britney to the Super Bowl

So far, the singer has not commented on it, because her return to the stage has been just a rumor, since by marrying Sam Asghari and finally leaving her father’s guardianship, she decided to dedicate herself to her life.

Many even claimed that he plans to officially withdraw from shows and concerts, so if his presence is fulfilled at halftime of the most important game in the NFL, it could mean a definitive goodbye.

Even so, after the rumors began, many fans of the pop princess have spoken about it and on social networks they have shared their emotion, as well as shows of support and affection for the star.