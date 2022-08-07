Britney Spears and Sam Asghari love this hotel. How much does it cost?









How is paradise? It is possible that each person imagines it in a different way, and it is also possible that many people have images of secluded white sand beaches, lined by huge palm trees and an emerald sea. So that’s it Tetiaroathe place where Britney Spears and Sam Asghari they seem to have spent their honeymoon (the clue is a bag they carry with the name of a famous hotel on it). They were married on June 9 at his Thousand Oaks mansion in Los Angeles. It was an eventful wedding, due to the attempted sabotage of Jason Alexander, whom the singer married in 2004, although they divorced 55 hours later. Britney and Sam decided to forget the matter and focus on their love and the new stage that opens before them. And there is no better start than with a honeymoon in a place as special as this atoll, the only one of the Windward Islands of the Society Archipelago, in French Polynesia.

Why is it called The Brando? This place, located 42 km. north of Tahiti, it is one of the favorites for millionaires to rest and practice water activities, such as snorkeling over coral gardens, kayaking through the lagoon, Polynesian canoe or paddle board, whale watching, fishing, doing aquafitness, etc. … Prices vary according to the size of the accommodations and the seasons. But in these months you can get to pay, for the largest house with private services, between 4,500 euros for five nights and 22,800 euros for seven nights. This type of residence is Polynesian style, has three rooms, luxurious interior and exterior spaces: garden, private pool of 22 square meters, exclusive access to the beach… A luxury!!! “ “

The two loves of Marlon Brando But Tetiaroa is famous for one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. When in 1961 Marlon Brando shot rebellion on board in Tahiti he fell in love with two beauties: Tarita, a young woman who washed dishes in a restaurant in Papeete and who was selected to work in the film, and the Tetiaroa atoll. Brando married Tarita (she was his third and last wife) and bought Tetiaroa in 1967, in love with the Polynesian way of life. The Tahitian government granted them a 99-year concession and the couple had a hotel built. Everything went well until the actor’s death in 2004: Tarita left the island and went to Los Angeles, where he wrote a controversial biography. A decade later, in 2014, a luxury hotel, The Brando, was opened in Tetiaroa, a special place that offers an exclusive service of maximum luxury wrapped in a sustainable spirit.







Tetiaroa, the atoll in the Windward Islands of the Society Archipelago, French Polynesia.







Aerial image of the exclusive hotel The Brando