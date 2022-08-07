Britney Spears accuses her former managers of having appropriated 17 million euros of her estate during her guardianship | People

Despite the fact that since last September Britney Spears was free from her father’s guardianship after 13 years, her legal battle has only just begun. New documents filed by the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, show that Britney’s former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, was directly involved in creating the conservatorship and that during their relationship as managers of her career they appropriated more of 17 million euros of his assets, according to research published in the magazine Variety.

Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group and its founder, Lou Taylor, as well as its director, Robin Greenhill, were in charge of managing Spears’ career between 2008 and 2020. That is, 12 of the 13 in which the singer was under the tutelage of his father, who was also the one who hired them. “Tri Star has denied that it was involved in the creation of the conservatorship,” the Rosengart document states, referring to an affidavit from Greenhill that read: “At the time the conservatorship was established by this court in early 2008 , Tri Star had no role in the affairs of Mrs. Spears.”

In the legal document, according to the information published in Variety, emails purportedly sent by Lou Taylor regarding the guardianship are presented, and even some of them prior to the creation of this. a crossing of emails between the founder of Tri Star, Spears’s father and her former lawyer, Geraldine Wyle. In them, according to Rosengart’s writing, the desire to work together was already expressed.

For its part, Tri Star denies Variety —through its attorney Scott Edelman—any relationship prior to the conservatorship of the singer’s father between the company and James Spears. “Tri Star wasn’t even the business administrator for the conservatorship when it was established. Carefully selected excerpts from emails cannot change the facts, which is why this nonsense will end once and for all when the records are opened,” argues Edelman. “This is materially misleading. As all the evidence makes clear, the guardianship was established on the recommendation of legal counsel, not Tri Star, and was approved by a court for more than 12 years, “adds the lawyer.

Britney Spears (on the right) and her father Jamie. EFE/AP

The other accusation that Britney Spears’s lawyer makes to Tri Star is that the management company appropriated at least 17 million euros of the star’s assets, in addition to “building a company behind her back”, which is now in charge of represent other celebrities, such as the Kardashian family or the artist Travis Scott.

Already last February, Britney Spears raised her voice against Tri Star. She accused the company and its two main managers, Taylor and Greenhill, of wanting to kill her. “My father adored those two women, and he would have done anything they asked of him. I think they intended to kill me. To this day, I think that’s exactly what they were trying to do, but nothing happened to me, and I didn’t die. No one else would have experienced what they did to me. I lived it all and I remember it all. I’m going to sue that Tri Star shit, ”she announced then her.

It is not the first nor the only accusation that Britney Spears’s lawyers have carried out on the singer’s fortune since she is their client. The lawyers also claim the father of having kept 6.3 million dollars (5.9 million euros) of the star’s fortune throughout a guardianship that they have described as “corrupt and conflictive”.

While these documents presented by Rosengart are accepted or not by the judge handling the case, Britney Spears, 40, continues to celebrate her recent marriage to Iranian model and personal trainer Sam Asghari, 28, on her social media. The “Yes, I want” was given last June, only six months after she was released from the legal guardianship of the interpreter’s father Toxic. The link was held in California, in an intimate ceremony with around 60 guests, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Donatella Versace, who was in charge of the bride’s dress.