Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitthe stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children in total. 20-year-old Maddox, 18-year-old Pax, 17-year-old Zahara, the media spotlight Shiloh Jolie Pitt with 16 years of age, and the twins Vivienne and Knox of 14 years of age. It was recently learned that both actors had a legal dispute over a property in France; but it seems that within the family things could be even worse, since it is ensured that pitt does not have much relationship with him, because they would have taken sides with Angelina Jolie.

