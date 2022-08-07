Blake Jenner, actor of Glee, for drunk driving

Police arrested in The Angels a Blake Jenneractor of gleefor driving under the influence of alcohol.

TMZ reported that the 29-year-old interpreter ran a red light. The police chased him, arrested him, and tests were carried out to determine his drunk state.

The breathalyzer test showed that he had more alcohol than the state of California allows. They took him to jail and a few hours later he was released.

Blake Jenner will appear in court in the coming weeks. There he will give his version of the facts and the jury will listen to him; They will pass judgment on him until then.

So far neither he nor his representatives have given any statement. In social networks, his profile is outdated, his last publication is from May 2022.

It is not the first time that the interpreter faces a scandal. In 2019, after his divorce from actress Melissa Benoist (super girl)she revealed that she was a survivor of domestic violence.

The couple met on the set of glee. After a time of relationship they got married. Their career grew together. While Melissa had a major role in super girlhe made a few appearances.

The actor Blake Jenner played Ryder Lynn on the series glee. Within his career, his roles in everybody wants something, american animals Y my life at seventeen.

The series is marked by the so-called “curses” to the actors of Glee. The production addressed the stories of teenagers in high school.

One of the tragedies to the former cast of the production was the death of Naya Rivera. The authorities found the young woman dead in the middle of a lake. With the last of her strength, she managed to put her four-year-old son to safety in a boat.

Aside from Naya Rivera, stars Cory Monteith and Mark Salling also passed away.