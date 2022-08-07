Black Adam and Superman, the fight begins! Here’s how the first round goes between the two DC heroes [VIDEO]

Who is stronger between Black Adam and Superman? The question is a source of discussion among DC fans and the same interpreter of the anti-hero arriving in theaters never misses an opportunity to “embroider” us on, as demonstrated during the last Comic-Con. But the two characters finally met in the post-credit scene of DC League of Super-Pets and to share it was really Dwayne Johnson.

WARNING: Contains spoilers about DC League of Super-Pets

The animated film about the exploits of Superman’s dogs, Batman and the other animals will arrive in Italian cinemas on 1 September 2022, but in the United States it has already come out. So, the actor decided to share the scene concerning him on Instagram: a big launch for his Black Adam, thus confirmed as “canonical” also in the universe of Krypto, Ace and the others. A film in which, among other things, Johnson gives voice to Superman’s dog.

In the video, which we leave you at the end of the article, Krypto is playing in the park with his super-master, when a very fast Anubis (also voiced by Dwayne Johnson) arrives to steal his toy. A hilarious philosophical conversation ensues about Black Adam being an anti-hero and that the line between him and a villain is “a fine line.”

The sketch actually takes up the marketing campaign that is accompanying the release of the film, focused precisely on detaching the DC character from the rest of the Justice League of “good guys”. In the post credit there is also Black Adam himself, perhaps ready to face Superman. However, Krypto takes care of the possible clash immediately, challenging Anubis to take his master to Pluto… Game, set, match.

In sharing the video, Johnson wrote: “The world is beginning to simmer with excitement over the shocking confrontation between SUPERMAN and BLACK ADAM⚡️ one day. But until then… Black Adam’s dog, Anubis, has a few words to say to Superman’s, Krypto. ‘

All that remains is to wait for the release of the film, the October 20, 2022, to find out if there will be a “rematch” between the two DC characters. In the meantime, we remind you that in the cast of the film we will see Aldis Hodge in the role of HawkmanNoah Centineo in those of Atom SmasherSarah Shahi as AdriannaMarwan Kenzari in those of IshmaelQuintessa Swindell in the role of CycloneBodhi Sabongui like Amon and finally Pierce Brosnanwhich interprets the Dr. Fate. In addition, the return of Viola Davis in the role of Amanda Waller.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serrathe synopsis of the film reads:

Almost 5,000 years after he is bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.

