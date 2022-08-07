Billie Eilish premieres shoulder-length hair with the favorite cut of 2022 | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The pop star shows how to wear the shag style for straight hair.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Anyone who still remembers the 2020 quarantine as “the perfect time to experiment with your look” surely remembers the obsession on TikTok, especially of generation Z, to achieve a cut “shag” without visiting a beauty salon. This trend has grown strongly over the last couple of years, and in the middle of 2022 it continues to be one of the favorite cuts, not only among the youngest but also with famous millennials like Miley Cyrus or Barbie Ferreira.

Who has definitely become one of the young celebrities who most approve of this look is billie eilish. The 20-year-old interpreter premiered this look in 2021, after leaving behind the green color with black, to wear a platinum blonde hair, however, among her most recent image transformations, the singer continues along the path of the cut too known as “wolfcut”, but now in a different version.

With a length at shoulder height, a tousled fringe and jet black dyethe interpreter of Bad Guy right now she is wearing one of the favorite looks for summer 2021. It is a “wolf-cut medium”which revives the vibe of ’70s rock stars like Stevie Nicks and makes it clear that you don’t have to have curly hair to rock this style.

Although her natural hair color is blonde, for Billie Eilish 2022 is a “dark” era, as far as his look is concerned, so now he has this short hair but in a brown tone, almost reaching black. As for how to stylize her short hair, the interpreter only messes up the ends a little outwards and reveals some relaxed waves falling at her shoulder height.

Some other famous, like Taylor Swift, have also been tempted to try this look and, it is worth mentioning that in the case of the blonde singer, it was spectacular; look more ideas for wearing a medium wolf-cut.