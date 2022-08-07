Billie Eilish acoustic concert at Amoeba Music

If its logistics already make us sweat envy on all sides, being Amoeba Music one of the largest and most relevant record stores on the planet, imagine that suddenly the famous and talented billie eilish choose this enclave to perform a surprising and fleeting acoustic concert for a small audience. As we narrate it, this is how it happened last Friday, July 29, at the renowned Hollywood location, serving its surroundings as a backdrop for a performance with which the Californian sought to frame the first anniversary of the launch of her Happier Than Ever (Darkroom/Interscop Records, 2021).

Considering that a few days ago he had just publicly delivered a double single titled Guitar Songs (Darkroom/Interscop Records, 2022) where she showed us her most intimate and lethargic side, we are not caught off guard seeing her now immersed in a purely acoustic set, flanked by her battle partner and brother, Finneas O’Connell, on the guitar. The show, which was announced the same day, of course sold out within seconds.

During said performance, brief but surely unforgettable for the lucky attendees, Eilish was close with her followers, joking, chatting, and of course sending messages of pronounced gratitude for the good reception that her second studio LP has received during its pertinent first year of life

Set list:

Billie Bossa Nova getting older TV Happier Than Ever