“Bennifer”: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marry in Las Vegas

BBC News World

July 18, 2022

image source, Reuters Caption, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez during a special screening of his movie “Marry Me” (“Marry Me”), last February.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

This is how Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she had married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, United States.

the wedding takes place 17 years after the hollywood couple broke off his first engagement of marriage.

The news that the couple had gotten back together last year caused a stir among their fans, as they publicly demonstrated their renewed passion on social media.

The Clerk’s County Clerk – where Las Vegas is – shows in its records system that Jennifer Lopez will change her name to Jennifer Affleck.

In a text on her OntheJLo website, Lopez explained that the two had flown to Las Vegas on Saturday and stood in line to get a marriage license alongside four other couples.

“They were right when they said ‘all you need is love,'” the Puerto Rican-born star and singer wrote.

“We are so grateful to have him in abundance, a spectacular new family of five amazing children, and a future life that we look forward to more excitedly than ever.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Lopez and Affleck first got engaged in 2003.

The couple met on the set of the movie “Gigli” in 2002and got engaged in 2003, but backed out the following year, citing “excessive media attention.”

However, ever since they got back together, they have been regularly posting photos and videos online of romantic vacations and moments with their families – prompting their fans to revive their old nickname: bennifer.

During their time apart, Lopez got engaged multiple times and was also married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She had two children with him. This will be his fourth marriage.

For his part, Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they share three children.