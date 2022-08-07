“Bennifer”: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marry in Las Vegas

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez during a special screening of his movie "marry me" ("Marry me")

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez during a special screening of his movie “Marry Me” (“Marry Me”), last February.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

This is how Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she had married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, United States.

the wedding takes place 17 years after the hollywood couple broke off his first engagement of marriage.

The news that the couple had gotten back together last year caused a stir among their fans, as they publicly demonstrated their renewed passion on social media.

