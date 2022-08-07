Ben Affleck talks for the first time about his second part with Jennifer Lopez

The Oscar winner noted that his life now reflects not only the person he wants to be, but the person he truly feels he is. “Which is not perfect, but someone who tries very hard and cares a lot about being honest, authentic and responsible,” he added.

The also director did not rule out the possibility of marrying his famous girlfriend, with whom he was already engaged in 2002. The media attention was one of the main reasons why he and JLo did not celebrate their 2003 wedding. A year later , the couple broke off their engagement.

JLo is happier than ever next to Ben Affleck.

(Arthur Holmes/Getty Images)



Affleck was cautious, but he did say he hopes to marry again one day. In a conversation that revolved around his love story with JLo, the actor stated: “The most important thing for me is to be a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good man and a good person. And then, you know, a good husband. Hopefully”.

But Affleck made it clear that the story of how they got back in touch and gave each other another chance is something he prefers to keep secret. “There are some issues that are private and intimate and have meaning because they are not shared with the rest of the world. I feel more comfortable learning to find a boundary between the things I want to share and the things I don’t,” said the actor.

In a recent interview, J.Lo confessed that she still believes in marriage, despite having been divorced three times, from Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. “I don’t know, yeah, I guess,” the 52-year-old singer replied when asked if she would consider saying “I do” again. “I still believe in a happily ever after, for sure, 100 percent.”