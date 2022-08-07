Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez separate just a few days before their wedding

USA.- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were united in marriage on July 16, with an intimate and very discreet ceremony held in the well-known “A Little White Wedding Chapel”, in Las Vegaswhere the contracting parties were accompanied only by Emmedaughter of JLo and Mark AnthonyY seraphinedaughter of Ben and Jennifer Garner.

Page Six revealed that the celebrities hired the exclusive services of Colin Cowieone of the most expensive wedding planners in Hollywood, for which the party could presumably cost up to $25 million.

