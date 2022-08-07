Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez separate just a few days before their wedding

USA.- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were united in marriage on July 16, with an intimate and very discreet ceremony held in the well-known “A Little White Wedding Chapel”, in Las Vegaswhere the contracting parties were accompanied only by Emmedaughter of JLo and Mark AnthonyY seraphinedaughter of Ben and Jennifer Garner.

Page Six revealed that the celebrities hired the exclusive services of Colin Cowieone of the most expensive wedding planners in Hollywood, for which the party could presumably cost up to $25 million.

Everything seemed to be going incredibly well, since after the wedding the happy couple set out to enjoy a romantic honeymoon in Europe, where they were caught walking around various places.

But now he was surprised by a transcendence that assures that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez They will separate for a while in order to focus on their personal projects.

Celebrities are surprised to separate after their wedding. Photo: Special.

According to Hollywood Life, the famous would make this decision just a few days before their wedding because they would seek to strengthen their ties. Y supposedly they do it for the sake of the connection that exists between the two and to “not lose the magic”.

A source cited by the American media revealed that the couple: “They are convinced that being separated will help them focus on their professional careers, earn more money and miss each other more strongly.”

Apparently the followers of JLO and Affleck do not fully believe in this version, so they have already shown their concern about the unexpected news, because just a couple of days ago they were caught very happy walking through the streets of Paris in the company of their children. .

“They believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger and it’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation,” the insider explained.

Sources report that Ben and Jennifer talk every day. Photo: Special.

They also highlighted that, although they are not in the same place, the singer and the actor speak every day, so they believe that their relationship will be strengthened after applying this measure.

“They’re always talking, texting and video calling each other when they’re apart at work. And the time they spend away from each other makes getting back together that much better.” JLO she loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what happens,” the source concluded.

