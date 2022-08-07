Ben Affleck, an ‘indomitable’ of Hollywood who returns to his course

There was a time when Ben Affleck’s name was synonymous with being young and successful in Hollywood. At the age of 25, he won his first Oscar for the screenplay for Good Will Hunting, which he wrote with his best friend, fellow actor Matt Damon, making them the youngest winners in the category to date.

With the award, job offers began to pour in, and the interpreter became one of the most sought-after talents of the late 1990s. ‘Armageddon’ (1998) was one of his highest-grossing films of the time, an action thriller directed by Michael Bay in which he saved the world with Bruce Willis and won the hearts of millions of female fans around the world.

He was at the top of the list of industry leading men when he became the Ben of Bennifer, considered the mother of trends, long before there was talk of ‘Trendic topics’ on social media. His relationship with a not-so-known Jennifer Lopez marked a before and after in Hollywood and in the way stories from the heart were told.

For three years her face did not leave the covers of magazines and tabloids. Lopez and Affleck were everywhere. They met during the filming of the film ‘Gigli’ (2003) – which critics destroyed – and began their romance shortly after the actress announced her divorce from Chris Judd.

See also: The details of the discreet marriage of JLO with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas

The love story was supposed to end in a wedding, but they canceled everything a few days before going down the aisle. There was talk that the actor was unfaithful during the bachelor party, although they blamed the harassment of the press for ruining their relationship.

After that, Ben almost disappeared from the paparazzi radar, or at least he tried to. In 2005 he married Jennifer Garner, whom he had met while filming ‘Pearl Harbor’ (2001), and with whom he starred in his first superhero role in ‘Daredevil’ (2003).

Together with Garner, the one who was recognized as the soul of the party, he became a father of the family, whom it was normal to see while picking up his children from school or attending church on Sundays.

The time he was married was one of his most productive periods behind the camera. He wrote and directed ‘Goodbye little girl, goodbye’ (2007), co-starring with his younger brother, Casey Affleck, winner of the Oscar for best actor in 2016; and ‘The Town: City of Thieves’ (2010).

He produced, directed and played agent Tony Mendez in the critically acclaimed film ‘Argo’ (2012), which praised his acting and directing. The film achieved seven Oscar nominations and gave the actor his second award, winning best picture. That year he won the Bafta awards, Golden Globes, the most important awards given by the Directors, Producers and Actors Union. His name was back on top.

The film critic Manuel Piñón extolled him on the Cinemanía portal that “the proven ability of the actor-director to create tension with what is just and without sensationalism are some of the reasons that make us think that there is a Clint Eastwood in an exciting formative phase.”

But the calm in their lives would not last forever, and on the 10th anniversary of their marriage, the couple announced that they were separating. They have three children: Violet (16), Seraphina (13), and Samuel (10).

The rumors of excesses by the actor and infidelity did not wait. Affleck returned to the covers, with the Hollywood cliché. Apparently he had cheated on his wife with the babysitter. The romance was never confirmed, although his ex-wife, whom he would not officially divorce until 2018, came out in her defense, confirming that before announcing her separation, the couple had already led independent lives for several months. .

Then, the crises due to his addiction to alcohol became more public and recurrent, and the paparazzi did not lose detail of his entrances and exits to rehabilitation, where the mother of his children always took him.

“I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was in 2015, 2016 and of course it created more marital problems and ended up destroying us.”

See also: Ricky Martin’s nephew withdrew the accusations of harassment against the singer

The first time he was admitted to a rehabilitation center was in 2001. However, it was not until 2017 that the artist decided to talk about his problem. “I have just completed treatment for my alcohol addiction, something I have dealt with in the past and will continue to deal with,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

“I want to live my life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my children to know that there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and that they can be a source of strength to anyone who needs help but is afraid to make the first move,” he added.

In the midst of this storm, in 2016, he put himself in the shoes of Bruce Wayne for ‘Batman’ v ‘Superman: Dawn of Justice’. His choice surprised fans of the bat hero, although in the end there are those who consider him one of the best Batmans in history. He has reprized the role for Suicide Squad (2016), Justice League (2017), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), and The Flash, which is in post-production.

Speaking to The Herald Sun newspaper, Affleck confirmed that this will be the farewell to his performance as Batman: “He put a really nice ending to my experience with that character. I’ve never said this, but maybe my favorite scenes in playing Batman that I’ve done are in this movie.”

In 2020, he began an affair with the Cuban actress Ana de Armas with whom he starred in ‘Deep Waters’, which premiered this year. Although there were rumors of marriage, sooner rather than later, they themselves announced that they were no longer together.

A few months later, the unexpected happened. ‘Bennifer’ was back. Both divorced, with children, more mature and single. They came to stay. In fact, a few days ago they said yes in a chapel in Los Angeles, in a simple wedding that the actress and singer did not allow to be completely intimate, since she gave details on her website, in which fans with subscription access to the day to day documented by Lopez.

Ben, with more than 80 credits as an actor, almost 20 as a producer and 9 as a director, is back in the spotlight. His fortune is estimated to exceed US$150 million. He is preparing a new production with Matt Damon, his lifelong friend. And about to turn 50, he is on his honeymoon in Paris.

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, almost got married 18 years ago. At that time, Hollywood had no partner more followed by the media than the “Bennifers”. Photo: AFP

Behind the camera

Since he was a child, Ben Affleck knew that he wanted to dedicate himself to acting and had the opportunity to participate in various television series and commercials, making his film debut at the age of nine in the film ‘The Dark End Of The Street’ (1981 ), a title directed by Jan Egleson.

Although he has received two Oscars and other accolades, Affleck has not received much critical acclaim as an actor. In fact, he has been nominated several times for The Razzie, which recognizes the worst films and the worst performances of the year.

His best film according to Rotten Tomatoes is Indomitable Mind (1998) with 97% approval, while Gigli (2003) only got 6%.

Despite the wide variety of his roles, many call him “a deadpan guy.”

In his review for Espinof Juan Luis Caviaro describes him as “the man who keeps tripping over the same stone. (For Argo) he returns to compose a dull character, devoid of life and interest, a gray and expressionless guy who drinks and smokes a lot and looks at the camera basically with two registers: mouth open and mouth closed. I applaud his efforts as a filmmaker, but he’s making a mistake by choosing excessively serious characters, he feels forced and he doesn’t contribute anything beyond his physique”.

Here are 10 of his best movies and assorted roles:

1. In Good Will Hunting he co-wrote the script and participated in a supporting role.

2. Lost. Ben plays a mediocre husband in this

riveting David Fincher thriller.

3. Argus. He directs and acts as the man in charge of a complicated rescue mission in Tehran.

4. The Town: city of thieves. Act and lead. Bring to life an experienced thief.

5. The Accountant. He plays the role of an intelligent mathematician with serious social problems.

6. In Dogma, Affleck plays two fallen angels trying to destroy the entire universe.

7. The Shadow of the Power. A

clever and witty thriller.

8. Armageddon, an absolute classic of the 90s. His first box office success.

9. Disappeared One Night. His directorial debut.

10. Pearl Harbour. Meet the save the world formula. Another of the box office successes that raised him to Hollywood Olympus.

Matt Damon, Robin Williams and Ben Affleck during the gala in which Good Will Hunting won the Oscar in two categories in 1998. Photo: AFP

perfect pairs

Benjamin Geza Affleck is the eldest son of Tim, a social worker and occasional actor, and Chris, a teacher. He has described his childhood as turbulent due to his father’s serious alcohol addiction problems, who “drank all day, every day.”

He is 1.92 meters tall and speaks Spanish. He learned it when at the age of 13 he lived for a year in Mexico.

He is a talented Blackjack player, so much so that many American casinos banned him from entering on charges of cheating. In 2004 he won a tournament in California, for which he received more than 300 thousand dollars. In 2014, he was kicked out of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for counting cards at the high-roller table.

Jennifer Garner was married to Ben Affleck for 10 years. They are now friends. Photo: AFP

When they parted ways with him, Jennifer Garner told Vanity Fair, “Ben is always the brightest person, the most charismatic, the most generous. But he is also a complicated man. I always say: ‘When his sun shines on you, he notices it.’ But when that sun shines in another direction, you get cold. Ben can cast a very big shadow.”

After having traveled to visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo on several occasions between 2007 and 2010, Affleck founded, together with Whitney Williams, the Eastern Congo Initiative, a non-profit organization that seeks to improve living conditions in the eastern region of the country, through local economic development.

In the heat of the Me Too movement in 2017, two women, an actress and a makeup artist, accused him of inappropriate behavior. The actor apologized for his behavior through his social networks.

During the 18 years that he was separated from Jennifer Lopez, he always spoke well of her and said that she did not deserve the treatment that the press had given her during their relationship. When they returned last year, the actress said that now “we are older, adults, we have more experience, we are at another time in our lives, we have children and we are more aware of many things.”