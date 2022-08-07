Bayley reveals details of her new WWE faction

While appearing on WWE After the Bell this week, Bayley explained the vision behind her new faction. Bayley made her return to WWE programming at SummerSlam, appearing for the first time since she suffered a torn ACL in July 2021. But she didn’t come alone. Dakota Kai (who was released by WWE this April) and IYO SKY (Wrestler formerly known as Io Shirai) made her return alongside Bayley. The three had a confrontation with the Raw women’s champion, Bianca Belair.

Bayley said in WWE After the Bell that leading a new faction is something he’s wanted to do for a couple of years. The fighter commented that her idea for her group was both to evolve her character and give underused talents a chance.

“This is something that I’ve wanted for a long time. I would say for a couple of years. And, in fact, it’s something that I’ve already talked about with Triple H. I just wanted something different for the division and to use the girls that I think were underused or didn’t get that opportunity.Bayley said.

“But when I got injured and was able to spend more time really thinking about itI knew that I wanted girls who haven’t had the opportunity to appear regularly on Raw or SmackDown or who haven’t had the opportunity to experience what WrestleMania is to do so. Because that is everyone’s ultimate goal. I felt that if I searched for girls who haven’t had that yet, the hunger is going to be much stronger.. It’s going to be cooler for the fans and cooler for the locker room where they get excited about working with different people. So once I thought about it like that and thought about NXT, it was very easy. He knew who he wanted and he knew who he could benefit from. And I knew who could bring to the locker room, really.”

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.