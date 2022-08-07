At last! Fortnite sets the exact date and time for the premiere of its new Season 3

Just a few weeks ago I was enjoying it like no one soaring through the skies of the map of Chapter 3 of Fortnite with Spider-Man’s web shooters and now, after blinking a couple of times, we are about to release the new Season 3. Information that Epic Games has revealed us definitively with the countdown that has appeared at the end the final event of Season 2which has been amazing, if you ask me. Be that as it may, I leave you with all the data below so that you can have them at hand:

The new Season 3 of Fortnite will start tomorrow, June 5 ✅

✅ According to the leaker fortnite intel the time the servers will be down to start with the inclusion of the update in the game corresponds to 9:00 in the morning (Spanish time)

the time the servers will be down to start with the inclusion of the update in the game Considering the rhythms that Epic Games usually follows when releasing a patch, it is most likely that Season 3 is available from 12:00 noon (Spanish time) ⏳

Taking into account that there are fewer and fewer hours left until the new Season 3 of FortniteI just wanted to remind you that I will be extremely attentive to the next steps I take Epic Games with the objective of send you all the main news that arrive at the battle royale with its premiere.

Regarding the expectations that I would have regarding the new update of Fortnite, I have to say that this is one of those that should be big enough to change the game to a great extent. Will we have new locations on the map? New weapons and vehicles? Perhaps animals that were not on the island before? Tomorrow we will leave doubts.