Ariana Grande REM: The singer paid tribute to Mac Miller in her new makeup line

Mac Miller fans turned to Ariana Grande’s networks after the singer reportedly paid tribute to the late artist through her new makeup line.

According to users, Ariana put a “wink” towards her ex-boyfriend in the different products of the REM beauty line

“When you get the REM beauty lip oil, ‘Picking Petals,’ we find that Ari keeps leaving us little reminders of Mac,” she wrote. Kaylie Vazquez Tik Tok user showing the product.

The comment refers to the line that Ariana Grande sings in the song “The Way” in which she collaborated with Mac Miller in 2013: “Picking petals off the flowers like Do she love me, do she love me not?” could have named Essential Drip Lip Oil Of the brand.

In that year, the singer was looking for a place in the industry after leaving youth television series, such as victorious which aired on Nickelodeon, so the collaboration with Miller was a platform to boost its release and the moment the two artists met when the actress was 19 years old. They made their relationship official in 2016.

They separated two years later due to the complications that their respective careers imposed on their relationship, as they said officially, although it was known in the media that the reason was the difficulty for the singer to cope with the artist’s addictions. That same year, Miller died of an overdose at age 26.

“I can’t wait to continue knowing and supporting you forever,” Ari wrote after their split announcement in May 2018.

The interpreter was also going through a hard time that an attack left her during her concert at the Manchester Arena stadium, in May 2017, where an attack left 22 fatalities.

Another product that refers to Miller is the corrector “ sweetener ”, which is the same name of the musician’s favorite song.

Although she is now with the real estate agent, Dalton Gomez, whom she secretly married in May 2021, the singer pays tribute to her former partner frequently on social networks and in her songs, in addition to keeping her dog Myron.

“Ariana doesn’t want to have another public relationship, so she’s trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton,” a source told People in March 2020.