Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck separating just days before their wedding?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckthe couple of the year, have made a decision that took their fans by surprise, as they were in the middle of a romantic honeymoon in Paris that has come to an end.

The newlyweds separate, yes, they separate to miss each other more and not lose the connection, as reported by a source in the middle HollywoodLife.

“They are convinced that being apart will help them focus on their professional careers, earn more money and miss each other more strongly.”

The couple will distance themselves so that each one, on their own, develops their professional projects, this, so that the connection and magic that exists is not lost.

Far but near

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who married on July 16 in an intimate ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, are in contact all the time when they can’t physically be together, according to a Hollywood Life source. strengthens the relationship between them.

“They are always talking, texting and video calling each other when they are apart at work. And the time they spend away from each other makes getting together again that much better.”

On July 24, the American singer, actress and businesswoman turned 53 with a scene that makes her feel very happy: just married and with new products in her cosmetics business.

“I’m as old as I am, but I feel incredible and I’m happier than ever,” said the interpreter, who coincided with her birthday with the launch of a body cream from her JLo Beauty line, firming the buttocks.

Lopez and Affleck announced their engagement last April, having resumed their relationship in early 2021, nearly two decades after breaking off their first wedding plans.

The interpreter of “Jenny from the Block”, of Puerto Rican origin and mother of twins with singer Marc Anthony, accompanies the presentation of her new cream with a photo and a video in which she partially shows her toned naked body.

“I think you can look good and feel great and sexy at any age. I don’t like the phrase ‘You’re fine to be 40, or 30 or 50. Why not just say you’re fine?

Affleck, she adds, also helps her feel good in her body. “He tells me that he likes me when I’m not wearing anything, no makeup, no hair done. She really appreciates that, and that makes me feel safe and beautiful,” she expressed.