Angelina Jolie won a legal battle against Brad Pitt

File photo: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at an event in Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 5, 2015 (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

Angelina Jolie won a legal battle against her ex-husband Brad Pitt over possession of the French winery Chateau Miravalwhere they married in 2014.

The dispute came to an end on Friday night, when a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of the actress. The question to be resolved was to define who owns the winery, which was bought by the couple in 2008 and which now has an estimated value of 167 million dollars.

In early 2022 it was reported that The actor was suing Jolie for divesting himself of his interest in the French vineyard and claiming that they both agreed not to sell their interests in the place without the other’s permission. According to press reports, the actress sold her share to the liquor manufacturer Stoli, owned by a Russian oligarch, for which she needed a series of documents in Pitt’s possession.

The 58-year-old actor said he had “invested money and sweat” to make Miraval one of the world’s most respected rosé wine producers, with annual revenues in excess of $50 million, and accused Jolie, 46, of look for “unearned windfall profits” for your work.

File photo: 2009 aerial view of Chateau Miraval, the beautiful 1,000-acre estate purchased by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2008

This caused the start of a court battle in the United States, France and Luxembourgbut Jolie’s lawyers have been successful in subpoenaing documents from Pitt and his business manager.

Although Pitt’s legal team fought to have the courts deny Angelina’s request for any papers and correspondence, A Los Angeles judge said the actor and his associates must turn over all documents to Angelina’s team.

Sources close to Jolie’s business operations told the entertainment site Page Six that Pitt was carried away by the grudge and anger he has held since his separation in 2016 and that he allowed this to get in the way of his business. “Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to be a partner in his business. He has top-notch marketing and distribution,” the insiders said, explaining that the firm offers tremendous opportunities to grow the business.

File photo: Pitt and Jolie arrive with their children Knox, Vivienne and Pax at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, on July 28, 2013 (REUTERS/Issei Kato)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt took control of the renowned company in 2008 when they moved into the chateau which sits in a Provençal vineyard and the actor has worked there ever since.

The castle and the wineries were in the center of one of the most heated legal confrontations in recent times between what was once the couple with the most media exposure in Hollywood.

(With information from Telam)

KEEP READING:

The last hours of Philip Seymour Hoffman: an ATM tour, 50 doses of heroin and a syringe in the arm

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew: an atypical bride for a happy wedding that hid infidelities and scandals

The shocking details of the torture and beating suffered by an Argentine actor from the series “El Marginal” in a bakery in Uruguay

30 years of Provócame, the album with which Chayanne made the whole world dance