Angelina Jolie wanted to deliver a subpoena to Brad Pitt in the middle of an awards gala

trials Brad Pitt denounces Angelina Jolie for deliberately damaging the reputation of her wine company

The actress Angelina Jolie and their lawyers will attempted to serve a subpoena to Brad Pitt, ex-husband of the interpreter, during the delivery ceremony of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, one of the galas prior to the big night of the Oscars.

Such a maneuver will be explained unable to locate previously to the artist to meet a mandatory procedure at the time of forcing him to present a series of documents, related to the legal showdown in which the former marriage is immersed on account of a shared ownership: Chteau Miraval, a French castle that also serves as a vineyard and winery.

The Hollywood star soon resort to ordinary justice to prevent that his former wife dispose of her shares in the business. In his opinion, Brad will have right to express your disagreement with the decision and demand that the two parties put first agree when transferring the entire property.

According to the newspaper The New York Post, the unsuccessful attempt to summon the interpreter to court could have been repeated at the Oscars, but the actor’s lawyers They managed to stop that delivery. Angelina’s goal now is to get from her ex-husband all the documentation that he has about the farm, in order to find arguments that support his vision of the situation.