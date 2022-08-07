Angelina Jolie: They capture the actress in the Måneskin show (VIDEO)

Yes ok Angelina Jolie She has tried to keep her personal life safe and it is increasingly unusual to capture her in family moments after her separation from Brad Pitt, the actress was captured in a very special moment with her daughter Shilou, during his stay in Italy.

Various reports have indicated that Angelina Jolie has been in Rome for a couple of weeks while filming “Without Blood”, a project that she will direct based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco, and having as protagonists the Mexicans Salma Hayek and Demián Bichirso it has been common to see her walking the streets of the city and enjoying the culture and amenities of places near the areas designed for filming.

“I am honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to the cinema, and that Alessandro Baricco has entrusted me with the adaptation of his book, with its unique poetry and emotion and his way of seeing war, and the questions that asks about what we look for after a trauma, a loss or an injustice, ”Jolie recently told Deadline.

Through various videos, Angelina Jolie has gone viral on social networks before the special moment she had with her daughter Shilou during the concert offered by the band Måneskin, at the Circo Massimo, in Rome, as part of the “Loud Kids” tour Tour”, and that summoned -on July 9- 70 thousand fans, including the actress and her teenage daughter.

Jolie’s fans have reacted to how the actress accompanies and interacts with her daughter and how she is seen happy and enjoying a rock concert, as she has rarely been seen, showing a facet that is not usually so shared publicly by the protagonist of “Maleficent”.

Although for a long time Shilou is evident as an absolute fan of the Italian group Måneskinthe press managed to capture how mother and daughter increase their emotion when “I wanna be your slave” begins to play, and especially when Angelina jumps a little at the euphoria of the song.

Other shots show Jolie following the rhythm of the songs while nodding her head in approval of the good atmosphere offered by the musicians, while her daughter constantly looks at her and smiles at her in a sense of complicity at the excitement of the show with constant applause, even, with a particular moment at the end of the concert in which the actress brings her hands to her face moved by the production of the concert.

