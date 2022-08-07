Angelina Jolie ‘is determined’ to leave Brad Pitt without custody of their children

DIt is of what Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced, both actors continue to agree on custody of their children.

However, a related source mentioned the new york post about Angelina’s determination to leave her ex-husband without custody of their children.

According to the anonymous source, “Angeline is determined that Brad never get 50/50 custody.”

“There are those who say that they won’t rest until children are legally adults, so Brad I will never have joint custody.”

The war between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Another source revealed that Angelina Jolie foments a war against her ex-husband.

The testimony of the inner circle of Brad Pitt illustrates that Angelina sold part of a vineyard property that Brad Pitt share with her an unwanted buyer.

“Angeline makes a steady stream of attacks against Brad“, the source told The Post.

“He deliberately sold his disputed share of his vineyard to a buyer he knew he didn’t want.”

Legal records show that Angelina is in constant feud with Brad Pitt

Legal documents show that Brad Pitt states that Angelina Jolie seeks to “cause him harm” after he sold the Chateau Miraval wine brand to a Russian businessman.

Brad Pitt mentioned that Angelina did not respect the treatment they had.

The actor and producer said they would never sell shared assets without each other’s consent.

Due to his recent actions, Brad Pitt he wants a jury trial to prove his point.

“Unfortunately, Angelina sold her share, which was contrary to their agreement, to someone they had both rejected before,” said a Hollywood friend of the former couple.

Page Six revealed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are fighting for custody of their minor children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children.