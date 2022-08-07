Angelina Jolie against Brad Pitt until their children are adults so as not to share custody

Next month marks the sixth anniversary of Angelina Jolie surprising the world by filing for divorce from Brad Pitt. Who were declared legally single in 2019, however, the ex-spouses have not yet reached a custody agreement for their children, even when they reach college age.

“It seems that Angelina is determined that Brad never gets 50/50 custody,” a source familiar with the legal battle told The Post. “And there are those who say that she will not rest until the children are legally adults, so Brad will never have joint custody.

Let’s remember that Brangelina’s children are already teenagers: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16 and the twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

The last ace up the sleeve of the actress against her ex-husband was against the vineyard they shared in France. “Angelina makes a constant stream of attacks on Brad. And she deliberately sold the disputed portion of her vineyard to a buyer she knew she didn’t want.” revealed a friend of the “Bullet train” actor to PageSix.

Pitt said they had agreed never to sell their respective shares without each other’s permission. He also asked for a jury trial: “It’s his baby, he’s very proud of him and he’s invested all the income from the business in the Miraval vineyard and studios,” said a Hollywood friend, noting that the vineyard in Correns, France, It also has a recording studio.

Angelina Jolie does not want to share custody of her children with Brad Pitt

After years of back and forth, Brad Pitt was awarded joint custody of their minor children in May 2021. However, Judge John Ouderkirk was later disqualified from the case for failing to disclose business relationships with the actor’s attorneys, for which the exes are still fighting for. the custody.

“Everything is paralyzed. Last year was a real roller coaster. Brad was awarded 50/50 custody in a lengthy and detailed court decision. The appeals court then overturned the decision based on something that had nothing to do with the merits of the case,” a source close to Brad Pitt told Pagesix.

With a new judge at the beginning of the year, things got tense again when Brad Pitt’s legal team believed that the lawyers for Angelina Jolie tried to get the California Attorney General’s office to sanction the court-approved child psychologist after the doctor had sided with the actor in concluding that parents should have 50/50 custody of the children.

Psychologist Stan Katz, who spoke with Jolie-Pitt’s minor children for the custody case, is currently under a non-criminal investigation by the California Attorney General’s office.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce after Brad Pitt and son Maddox fought on a plane

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, five days after an altercation on a plane between him and his then-15-year-old son Maddox. The actress revealed that she lived through a horrible situation that did not start with the plane incident.

“It was much more complicated than that,” says the actress who admits that Maddox has been denied his voice in court. Pitt admitted to having a drinking problem and yelling at one of his sons, but has always denied physically abusing him. After an investigation by the FBI, Pitt was cleared of alleged child abuse related to the plane incident.

