Ana de Armas’s harsh statements about her relationship with Ben Affleck: “I had to move because of that”

Anne of Arms He is living a great professional moment. While enjoying the success of gray man, the most expensive feature film in the history of Netflix that co-stars with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, is preparing for the imminent promotion of Blonde, the biopic about Marilyn Monroe that arrives on September 23 on the streaming platform. Therefore, “the girl of the moment” is the most sought after by different publications.

In dialogue with the magazine Elle, De Armas alluded in a section of the talk to her relationship with Ben Affleck , new husband of Jennifer Lopez, from whom he separated in January of last year, and assured that it was a very difficult moment in his life because of how invasive the press had become. “The rumors about the breakup were horrible,” she said categorically.

Nevertheless, He assured that thanks to that he made a decision that he had been considering: “I moved from Los Angeles [a Nueva York] for that and it was very good for me. Get through all that attention paparazzi confirmed my thought on the subject: ‘This is not a place to reside’. Everything became very intense. There was no escape. There’s no escape. Los Angeles is a city that makes you feel like something is always missing, it keeps you anxious all the time.” remarked.

Ana de Armas, far from Los Angeles Emma McIntyre – Getty Images North America

Also, the actress Between knives and secrets also said that it was very therapeutic to get away from social networks: “I deleted my account from Twitter It’s been years and I don’t post much on Instagram”, said. Indeed, his publications were limited to the promotion of his work and not to personal matters.

After almost a year of relationship, Affleck and De Armas confirmed their separation in January 2021. “Ben is not dating Ana anymore,” a person close to the couple revealed to the magazine People regarding the breakup. “The relationship between the two was complicated, Ana doesn’t want to live permanently in Los Angeles and Ben obviously has to since his children reside there.” pointed.

The gigantography of the actress, in the trash, one of the postcards of the breakup GROSBY GROUP – THE NATION

“This was mutual and developed on amicable terms,” ​​another source said. “They are at different stages of their lives, but there is great love and respect. Ben continues to work on himself. He has three agreed jobs and is a great stay at home dad. They are both happy with how they are today in their lives, ”he concluded.

The days after the announcement, all the flashes pointed to the actors, who met on the set of the film. Deep water (which premiered on Amazon Prime Video) and they fell in love. The most striking photo to emerge in those turbulent days involved a man throwing away a gigantography of the actress.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in Deep Waters Amazon Prime Video

Depending on the versions, Affleck himself asked that the photo of his ex be removed from his residence, which had been a gift from the children the actor had with Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Immediately, the networks began to speculate about the identity of the person who actually threw the gigantography, who was camouflaged with a chinstrap and hat, and many claimed that it was Ben’s brother, Oscar winner Casey Affleck.

The rumor gained so much force that Casey himself had to deny it. “No, that’s not me,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight. “Many people sent me that photo and I was going to tweet some joke or response, but nothing seemed appropriate, and I don’t have Twitterso it wouldn’t work, but the man in the photo is definitely not me”, declared the actor of manchester by the sea.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

In January of last year, in an interview with The Sunday Times, The actress told how difficult it was to try to detach herself from Marilyn Monroe after finishing each day of shooting Blonde by Andrew Dominic and the intense preparation that required him to be at the height of this leading man.

“I tried! -said the interpreter born in Cuba- It only took me nine months of training and practice of dialects. It was a great torture, very exhausting. My brain was fried,” he said.. On the other hand, the story allowed her to reflect on the role of women in the industry. “In general, it’s very easy to draw parallels between how things were in the ’30s, ’40s, ’50s and today. And, above all, with how it is very difficult to achieve it if you do not have a solid base and your family to support you”, remarked the actress, to whom She looks very similar to the star in the first images and trailers released by Netflix.