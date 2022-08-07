Ana de Armas talks about her breakup with Ben Affleck | Love 40

The last two years in the life of Ana de Armas have had their lights and shadows in the vital experience of the actress: From a professional point of view, he is in one of the sweetest moments of his career, having shot films like The Gray Man or Blonde, the biopic about the figure of Marilyn Monroe which will be released soon on Netflix.

On a personal level, however, the Hispanic-Cuban actress has had to deal with her father’s illness, the breakup of her relationship with Ben Affleck and leaving behind her residence in Los Angeles fueled by constant harassment from the paparazzi cameras, which turned her and the actor (now married to Jennifer Lopez) in the focus of all eyes.

Ana de Armas spoke about this whole relationship during an interview for Elle magazine in the United States, of which she is on the cover, commenting that the persecution of the journalists who continuously looked for images of the couple was “one of the reasons that I left Los Angeles”.

“No exit”

Having spent seven years of his life in the Californian city witnessing the relationship between celebrities and journalists, he was able to experience this situation for himself when he began his life with the filmmaker and actor: “Everything was too uphill. There is no escape. No exit. You always have the feeling that there is something you don’t have, that there is something missing.. It is a city that makes you anxious”, commented the actress, who became popular in Spain thanks to her participation in the El Internado series, “It made me realize that it was not my place”, she explained for the publication .

Now, Ana de Armas lives in a New York apartment with her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis, one of the CEOs of the dating app Tinderwhere she combines her life in the Big Apple with the filming of different productions, which have led her to record in cities such as Prague, Atlanta and different parts of France in recent years.

An interview in which he has also spoken openly about the roles she wants to pursue at this point in her career and the importance she places on accepting Latina women’s roles: “I want to play a Latin woman, but I don’t want to put a basket of fruit on my head every single time.”