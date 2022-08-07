Ana de Armas reveals the most bitter part of her relationship with Ben Affleck: “It was horrible”

Ana de Armas gave an interview to the magazine a few days ago ELLE which coincidentally coincided with the secret wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, her ex-partner. In it, in addition to dealing with other topics such as her projects and her professional life, the actress has spoken about their relationship with the actor Pearl Harbor.

The Hispanic-Cuban was living in Los Angeles for seven years, until his break with Ben Affleck was consummated. The actress had a relationship for almost a year with Jennifer Lopez’s husband, but when she ended her love, she was forced to leave the city.

Ana de Armas has confessed in that interview what the main reason for her departure. This is the suffocating pressure from the paparazziwhich she herself has defined as “horrible”. “That’s one of the reasons why I left Los Angeles,” said the person who played Carolina for more than a decade in The intership.

She had already seen that feeling in other celebrities, but her own experience led to a great reflection: “Going through that myself confirmed my thoughts: ‘This is not the place for me’. It became something excessive. There is no escape, there is no way out. It’s always the feeling of something you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”





When Ana left Los Angeles, she began a discreet relationship with Paul Boudakadakis, an executive at Tinder. In the meantime, Ben Affleck resumed his love with Jennifer Lopezwith whom two decades earlier he had been engaged and is now married.