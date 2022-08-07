América announces the signing of Jorge Sánchez with Ajax

América has announced the signing of defender Jorge Sánchez with Ajax; he will be the fourth Mexican in the Eredivisie this campaign

the mexican defender Jorge Sanchez was announced as a new reinforcement of the Ajax from the Eredivisiereported the America on their social networks.

“The America club informs that it has reached an agreement for the definitive transfer of the player Jorge Sánchez to Ajax in Amsterdam. The footballer travels today to carry out corresponding physical tests. Subsequently, the signing of the contract between both clubs will take place,” America said in a statement.

The defender, now ex of the Americawill be the fourth Mexican to play in the Dutch league, as he will join Edson Alvarezfrom Ajax himself, Erick GutierrezPSV and Santiago Gimenezfrom Feyenoord.

America, as it has done in recent sales of Alvarez, Diego Lainez either Guido Rodriguezto name a few players, will keep a percentage of the pass for a future sale, commonly between 15 and 30 percent.

Jorge Sanchez ESPN

In the case of Sánchez, sources told ESPN, the negotiation between clubs is about 20 percent in possession of the azulcrema club for a sale of the 24-year-old right back, who will turn 25 in December.

Jorge Sanchez He traveled to the Netherlands to join his new team and put himself under the orders of coach Alfred Schreuder.

Jorge Sancheza youth player from Santos Laguna, made his debut in September 2016 with the Guerreros and two years later América won his services thanks to his performances.

In League MX, Jorge Sanchez He played 156 games, counting America (125) and Saints (31) and registers two goals, while his track record is made up of the Clausura 2018 titles (Santos Laguna) and Opening 2018 (America), as well as the 2019 Clausura MX Cup and the 2018-19 Champion of Champions with the Eagles.