Despite the fact that a Virginia jury shared its verdict in favor of Johnny Depp, the controversy surrounding the actor’s defamation trial against Amber Heard continues, as Several court documents and evidence have come to light that were excluded from the case, one of them in relation to the incident of cutting Depp’s finger.

Amber Heard’s sister confesses that the actress did cut off Johnny Depp’s finger

According to court documents, Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, told her former boss that The actress cut Johnny Depp’s finger when he threw a bottle of vodka at himaccording to TMZ.

The unsealed documents show a statement from Jennifer Howell, Heard’s sister’s former friend and boss, discussing the finger incident that allegedly took place in 2015.

She remembers when Amber’s sister yelled at the office “she cut off her fucking finger” while the couple was in Australia, as Depp was filming the fifth movie of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Speaking to Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, Howell said: “I was sitting exactly where I am now because I am sitting at my desk in the office […] And right there, there were two black and white chairs at that moment with a table in the middle. Whitney was sitting in one of the black and white chairs.”

“There’s a door that goes right out there too, and she just yelled: ‘He already did.’ She cut off his damn finger And I pushed my chair back. I was like, ‘What?’ And she says: ‘she cut off his finger’. She cut off his finger. And then she ran out the door and said, ‘I have to call someone. I have to call someone’”Howell said.

During the trial, Heard denied causing the injury, saying Depp injured himself during a drunken spree. On the other hand, the actor pointed out that Heard was responsible, but told the court that, at the time, he lied to a doctor about how he hurt his finger.

Almost two months ago, after a six-week trial, the jury in the case ordered Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million. after ruling that the actress had defamed her ex-husband. On the other hand, Heard won one of her three countersuit claims, for which she received $2 million in compensatory damages.