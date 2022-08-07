Amber Heard fans are harassed on Twitter

A new study revealed that there was apparently a hate and smear campaign against Amber Heard and her supporters on social media

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has ended, but we continue to receive information about the impact that social networks have had on the case. Months ago, it was discovered that at least 11% of the accounts give Twitter who spoke about the case were bot accounts, mostly used to support Amber Heard.

However, the signature Sentinelbot analyzed 14 thousand 292 tweets that contained at least one of the four hashtags that went viral during the trial and were directed against Amber Heard: #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser, #AmberHeardLsAnAbuser, #AmberHeardIsALiar and #AmberHeardLsALiar. And he discovered that there is enough information to determine that there was a targeted hate campaign to Amber Heard and the people who showed public support.

How was the Campaign?

The study found that 627 of the accounts analyzed were focused entirely on tweet negatively against Amber Heard. In addition, the 24% of the accounts that posted them were created with just seven months old.

The beads are said to have used #AmberHeardLsAnAbuser and #AmberHeardLsALiar with the letter “I” deliberately replaced by the letter “L” to fool Twitter’s algorithms. “Abusive trolls who identified themselves as supporters of Johnny Depp subjected women to verbal abuse and targeted harassment,” added in his conclusions Bot Sentinel.

The same report indicates that at least 19% focused on creating spam negative to boost hashtags with duplicate or copied messages from other accounts. In addition, he discovered that these accounts at one point published personal information of a woman who expressed her public support for Heard and even made a fake account with images of her son.

The social media campaign against the actress took many forms, including hashtags, videos on TikTok and a petition to replace the actress as Mere in the sequel to Aquaman which reached more than 3 million signatures.

A Studio Hired by Amber Heard

In the report, the firm notes that it was hired by Heard’s lawyers in 2020 “to determine if the social media activity against Ms. Heard was organic or if there was some other explanation,” to which the company concluded that “an important part of the activity was not organic”. Nevertheless, Sentinelbot stated this week that neither Amber Heard nor did anyone on his team hire the company “to compile and publish this report.”

For its part, Sentinelbot said he sent to Twitter a list of accounts that the company determined to be “violated multiple rules and policies of the platform”, including violent threats and manipulation of the platform. “Twitter basically left women to fend for themselves with little to no support from the platform.”

About, Twitter answered to Variety that “will investigate the accounts exposed in this report and take action consistent with Twitter’s rules.”

Did social networks affect the trial?

Through his Instagram account, Amber Heard He spoke about the media trial and how social networks were misrepresenting information from his statements to turn the public against him.

“But even someone who is sure that I deserve all this hate, even if you think I’m lying, you couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think there has been fair representation on social media. [de mi]. You can’t tell me that you think this has been fair.” Amber Heard,

Meanwhile, NBC is already preparing a documentary about eThe impact that social networks had on the perception of both parties and the veracity of their statements. This project will include interviews with people who are experts in the matter or who were relevant in the trial, such as the lawyer for Amber Heard, Elaine Bredehoft; the executive director of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Ruth Glenn; and American University law professor and expert on gender-based violence, Jamie Abrams.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?