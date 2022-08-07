Amaia, Rozalén, Izal, C.Tangana or Loquillo lead the return of a Sonorama that turns 25

Rozalén, Izal, C.Tangana, Loquillo, Ciudad Jara or Amaia lead from this Wednesday to Sunday a new edition of the festival Riverside Sonoramawhich turns 25 and returns to normal after its cancellation in 2020 and the restrictions of the 2021 edition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

An edition that will also take more than 150 groups and artists to the Burgos town of Aranda de Duero between August 10 and 14, such as Rufus T. Firefly, La MODA, Coque Malla, Dorian, Los Secretos, Rulo y la Contrabanda, Fuel Fandando, Russian Ladilla or Mikel Erentxun.

Over five days and on nine stages, music, gastronomy, Ribera del Duero wine tourism and live humor will once again forge the personality of this festival which, despite becoming a symbol of music ‘ indie’ over the course of a quarter of a century, has transcended labels to become an inescapable reference in all Spanish festivals.

Thus, on Wednesday, August 10, Ciudad Jara will lead a poster that will feature on that first day of the festival -in which its traditional costume party will take place- with Álvaro Suite, Arnau Griso, Luis Brea, Olimpia, Santero and the boys and DJs Filo and Ziry.

THURSDAY 11

The Thursday 11 It will be the turn of Rozalén, Belako, Celtas Cortos, Coque Malla, Egon Soda, Future Islands, Jeanette, Los Secretos, Pole, Rulo y la Contrabanda, Bizarro Love Triangle, We are not Dj’s, Alis, Chill Chicos, Chucho, Ciclonautas , Dani Pastor, the humor of David Puerto, Def Con Dos, Binary Diagnosis, Digital 21 with Stefan Osldal, the direct comics of David Suárez and Jorge Yorya, Doctor Explosión, Duque, EME Dj, Fillide, Gara Durán, Gloves, Inerttes , Innmir, Jack Bisonte, Javi Torres & Zag, Jota Pop, Kano Dj, Kora, Los Estanques, Los Gandules, MDA, Mercromina, Morning Drivers, Niños Lucha, Patricia Espejo’s humorous show, Pico y Pala Dj’s, Queralt Lahoz, Ralphie Choo, Sienna, Trapece and Whiskey Caravan.

FRIDAY 12

The friday the 12th Izal, in what has already become their farewell tour as a group indefinitely, will star in the musical proposals of the third day of Sonorama, in which Ángel Stanich, Dancetería, Delaossa, Elyella, Emir Kusturika & The No will also participate. Smoking Orchestra -a band led by the famous Serbian film director that gives it its name-, Mikel Erentxun, Nil Moliner and Shinova.

They will also perform that day on the different stages of the festival Ainda, Airbag, Amable, Angel Pop, Barry B and Friends, Black Tag Dj’s, Bulego, Polish Chancellor, Cápsula, Digital 21, Don Gonzalo, Drea, Emlan, Eva Ryjlen, Farrustel & La Farrulata, Ginebras, Guacamayo Dj’s, Izaro, Julieta 21, Kronno Zomber, Les Castizos, Los Invaders, Maren, María Yfeu, Nickzzy, Olivia, Pantocrator, Paulo Podestá, Pon un Kachi, Seiurte, Side Chick, Soy Emilia, Suzuki, Tardeo, The Excitements, The Gulps, Tiger and Diamond, Tommy 3 bullets, Urtain, Vega, Veintiuno, Zea Mays and Zirrosis.

The humor that day will be served by Agustín Durán, Grison, Isaac F. Corrales, Don Fluor, Álex Fidalgo with his podcast ‘What you say’ and Virginia Riezu.

SATURDAY 13

On Saturday the 13th, the day on which the festival’s 25th anniversary concert will be held, it will bring together some of the highlights of this Sonorama Ribera 2022, with C.Tangana, Amaia, Arde Bogotá, Barry B, Funzo & Baby Loud, Joe Crepúsculo, Kodaline, La MODA, Russian Ladilla, Manuel Vilas, Recycled J, Rufus T. Firefly, Your other pretty, Billy Flamingos, Carmen 113, Chico Blanco, Comandante Twin, Cosmen, Budú Chronometer, Daniless, The incredible step, The hat of the grandfather, Liars, Give me poison, Gotelé, Guacamayo Dj’s, Happening, Hickeys, La Probetta Rock School, María Guadaña, Miel, Mori, Mula, Nando Costa Dj and Fran Second, Nunatak, Oscarmina, Pablo Lesuit, Paul Alone, Peje, Peredius, Rocío Sáiz, Rusowsky, Sala Rem Dj’s Set, Say yes Dj, Sara Hebe, Serial Killerz, She’s a Star Dj, Sola Dj’s, St Woods, Suu, The Royal Flash, Umami, Vega Almohalla, Volver and Yarea.

Humor on Saturday will be represented by Car de Lorenzo, the Gente 2000 podcast, Iggy Rubin, Maldito Bollo Drama, Paula Púa and Rancius Dj Set -a show after which the comedian Héctor de Miguel performs-.

SUNDAY 14

The protagonist of the last day of Sonorama will be, on Sunday the 14th, the mythical Barcelona rocker José María Sanz, better known as Loquillo, who will put the finishing touch to a day in which such prominent names as Dani Fernández, Dorian, Fuel Fandango will also perform. , The Blue House, The Border, Lao Ra, You’re Not Going To Like It, Rayden or Sexy Zebras.

That last day will also pass through the stages of Aranda de Duero Ainoa Buitrago, Amatria, Badlands, Bauer, Cachorros, Cano, Capitán Corchea, Chica Sobresalto, Claudia Halley, Cora Yako, Dada2, Green Silly Parrots, Guacamayo Dj’s, Hit La Rosa, Hoonine, Jenny & The Mexicats, JM&JA Sound Systems, Julio Ruiz, Karavana, La Plazuela, Ley Dj, Lucía Tacchetti, Mediocre Dj, Molina Molina, Niña Polaca, Ortiga, Petit Pop, Pol 3.14, Rock Nights, Rojuu Samuraï, Shego, Seven of Spades, S-Serrano, Sugarcrush, Superframe, The Prussians, The Southnormales, Tomaccos, Valira, Vermouth, and Zabriskie.

The Humor Stage will feature on Sunday the presence of Ana Bravo, Dani Fez, Jaime Caravaca, the La Pija and La Quinqui podcast, Marco Antonio and Nadin Din. ACCESSIBILITY

On this 25th anniversary, the festival will have different accessibility measures in the venue, while the concerts by Dani Fernández, Dorian, Izal, Jeanette, La Casa Azul, La MODA, Mikel Erentxun, Rozalén, Rufus T. Firefly and Shinova They will also perform in sign language, thanks to the collaboration of the Music For All Foundation and the Aransbur association from Burgos.

Among the accessibility measures that Sonorama Ribera 2022 will have, in addition to concerts in sign language, loan of vibrating backpacks, magnetic loop, parking and platform for people with reduced mobility and adapted signage.