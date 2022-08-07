All about Kendall Jenner: boyfriend and career

Very popular, very spiteful, at times contested but almost always appreciated, the supermodel Kendall Jenner she is much more than the scion of the house Kardashian. Together with his sister Kylie represents the new generation forged by mom Krisbut she has made her way into the world of fashion imposing itself as one of the highest paid models in the world. But how much do we know about her, the mysterious and shy of the Kardashian sisters? Here’s everything you need to know about the Kardashian-Jenner supermodel.