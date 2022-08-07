Actress Amber Heard has one of the most perfect and beautiful faces in the world, says an English plastic surgeon. What are the reasons? | People | Entertainment

British plastic surgeon Doctor Julian DeSilva is back with its latest revision. In 2019, the famous specialist named Bella Hadid the most beautiful woman in the world, using the golden ratio theory. This year, the American model achieved a high score of 94.35%, achieving almost perfect facial symmetry.

The actress Amber Heard, ex-wife of actor Johnny Depp and against who just face a media trial that caught the attention of the entire worldis also between your highest grades.

In the study, Heard received a score of 91.85%, which makes her third on the list. De Silva’s other notable ratings include Beyonce, Ariana Grande and the famous model Kate Moss.

Heard’s score was assigned based on De Silva’s analysis of 12 points on the actress’s face. Wearing digital facial mapping technology and an image of the 36-year-old star taken in 2016, De Silva calls the actress one of the most beautiful faces in Hollywood.

To calculate that so-called perfection, Julián De Silva was based on the measurement of the size and position of the eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jawas well as the shape of the face.

What is the golden ratio? The ancient Greeks believed that there was a number for physical beauty that they found present all over the world. In fact, even the Italian Renaissance scholar Leonardo Da Vinci believed that the closer a face or object approaches the golden ratio, the more beautiful it is. Many artists, painters, and designers throughout history have used the formula in design and art.

The length and width of someone’s face are measured and then the results are divided. According to the golden ratio, the ideal result is approximately 1.6. They are then taken Measurements from the hairline on the forehead to the point between the eyes, from the point between the eyes and the bottom of the nose, and from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin. A person is considered to be more beautiful if the numbers are equal.