A passenger shared the strategy of a bus driver to notify the route: “I love you Migue”

In the last few hours, a user’s tweet went viral when he said that a driver of bus line 74 created a WhatsApp group to let your regular passengers know where you are going so they can get to the stop on time.

“Come on they’re late” It’s called the group created by Miguel, the driver. The publication was quickly filled with comments, where they highlight the initiative and congratulate the good vibes: “He is a genius, for more drivers like that.”

I also read: The bus driver who went viral for singing the stops: “I feel like I do my job better”

“Every day I take the 74 to go to work and I always go with the same driver. I add myself to the WhatsApp group of the bondi where the crazy It tells you where it is going so you don’t get stuck at the stop like a pe…”, wrote Julián (@julyrossi20).

The tweet that went viral about the group that the driver created. (Photo: Capture Twitter/julyrossi20)

To graph it, he uploaded a screen recording of the conversation: “Guys, come on, we’re getting to July 9th. come on what today we are lateWhen the group sees me, they will realize it”, says Miguel.

“Guys, I’m leaving Lomas. rapidus and furius (sic)”, is heard in another of the audios and makes a humorous reference to the blockbuster car movie starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

The user showed the conversation with the driver, where he indicates each stop he makes. (Video: Twitter/julyrossi20)

Immediately, the tweet began to be filled with interactions in which other passengers highlighted the driver’s good vibes: “When I went to the facu I had the stop on the corner of my house. If I passed by and the driver saw that he had just closed the door and hadn’t arrived, he would hit the brakes and wait for me. Always in my heart”said a young woman.

I also read: “Atenti a los rastreros”: who is the TikToker bus driver who went viral for advising passengers on how to avoid outbursts

“Yessss. That man is the best. I drink it at de la Serna and if it’s full, he opens the doors in the middle. The chabón that is the most of the most”, commented a user. Another expressed: “Tell me you love your job without telling me you love your job. Miguel begins.

“I am in the same group. Total show”added a young man. However, some criticized that he used the cell phone at the wheel when there are applications that mark the route of the group.