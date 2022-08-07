9 actors who were rejected by Marvel: Millie Bobby Brown could have been one of the X-Men

Various actors competed for studio roles such as Spider-Man, Captain America and Peter Quill.

More than a decade after its inception, it is almost impossible to imagine other actors bringing to life the most iconic characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But before the study chaired by Kevin Feige decided which interpreters were going to get into the skin of superheroes like steve rogers/Captain America, peter parker/spider-man Y Peter Quill/star lord selection tests had to be done. In them, a few actors and actresses presented themselves as possible candidates for a particular role. It also happened in those titles based on comics from the Casa de las Ideas but brought to the big screen by other studios such as 20th Century Fox -now baptized as 20th Century Studios after its purchase by Disney- with the X Men. Do you know that Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven in stranger thingsCould it be a mutant? Or that her co-star in the fourth season of the Netflix series Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson in fiction) auditioned to play Spider-Man? Next, we tell you nine actors and actresses who were rejected by Marvel:

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame with stranger things giving life to Eleven and, to date, the interpreter is already part of two more franchises: El MonsterVerse of Warner Bros. with titles like Godzilla vs. Kong and Enola Holmes, in which she plays the little sister of Sherlock Holmes. However, the interpreter tried to try her luck also in Marvel doing the ‘casting’ to give life to X-23 in Logan, the end of the Wolverine by Hugh Jackman. Ultimately, it was Dafne Keen who landed the role.

Jim Sturgess

Before Chris Pratt was cast to play Peter Quill/star lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, other actors auditioned to bring the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy to life. Jim Sturgess was one of them. The interpreter of One Day (Always the same day) advanced a lot in the ‘casting’ process, as he even tried on the character’s suit. “I got a lot further than I ever imagined I could. As you go further and further you become more concerned. The competitiveness in you starts to come through. I was surprised I made it this far,” Sturgess told MTV.

Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn has won the hearts of fans stranger things giving life to the metalhead Dungeon Master Eddie Munson in the fourth season of the series Netflix. Long before landing this role, the actor tried his luck at Marvel Studios by appearing at the ‘casting’ of peter parker/spider-man. Quinn revealed this fact in an interview with buzzfeed. “I’m still waiting for them to answer me,” she joked. Finally, it was Tom Holland who got the juicy role.

John Krasinski

One of the most notorious and well-known rejections of Marvel is that of John Krasinski. The actor and director of A Quiet Place auditioned to be steve rogers/Captain America, but it was Chris Evans who finally got the role. Interestingly, Krasinski has become the desired signing by fans of the franchise to bring to life reed richards/mr fantastic in the ‘reboot’ of Frantastic Four that Marvel Studios prepares for its Phase 6. The studio gave UCM fans a joy by making him the character in another universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Alison Brie

Alison Brie, actress of Community and GLOW, confirmed on EW that she has participated in several “selection processes” of Marvel. “I’ve done ‘castings’ in Marvel a million times for roles with only three lines of dialogue … And you stand there, begging them. I would love to get it,” she said. Although Brie did not give details about the characters for which she had done these tests, one of her big bets is that she presented herself to the selection process to give life to Sharon Carterrole of Emily VanCamp in the MCU.

ESA Mariposa

Asa Butterfield, the one in charge of giving life to Otis in Sex Education, was one of the great opponents of Tom Holland in order to get the role of peter parker/Tom Holland. In the later stages of the selection process, the decision was between the two of them. “Every now and then a role and script comes along that you really want, you put all your heart and soul into it and you just can’t. It’s hard, but often something better comes after. That’s the case with Spider-Man. I ended up getting Sex Education later.” and I couldn’t do both at the same time,” Butterfield told Collider.

glen howerton

Another of the actors who participated in the selection process of Peter Quill/star lord It was Glenn Howerton, an actor from It’s Always in Philadelphia. In an interview with The Guardian, the interpreter recalled the experience of doing the ‘casting’ for the role and seeing Chris Pratt doing his audition: “I thought, ‘Damn, this guy is perfect for the part. Surely it was the same thing that Marvel Studios thought when they saw Pratt.

Timothee Chalamet

The paper of peter parker/spider-man is one of the most coveted and Timothée Chalamet also did the ‘casting’ to bring him to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the interpreter of Dune knew that he was not going to be the chosen one as soon as he finished his test. “I read the text twice and I came out sweating and panicking. I called my agent and told him I wanted to go and do it again,” he told the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. Finally, Tom Holland got the part.