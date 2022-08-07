8 looks with which Selena Gomez has dazzled throughout her career

Selena Gomez not only one of the artists most successful today, it is also a fashionist that exudes elegance to any event who comes

The interpreter of Same Old Love In 2020, she launched her own makeup brand, under the name of Rare Beauty, with products such as lipsticks, mascara, foundation, eyeliner and other products. It also has collaborations with the Coach and Puma brands.

The actress is one of the stars that usually comes to the met gala in New York, the most important fashion event in the world.

In addition, throughout his career he has experienced different outfitsfrom brown and curly hair, to short and blonde.

However, the Hollywood star has not needed expensive outfits to look elegant and has dazzled with all kinds of dresses, pants and blouses on and off stage.

She owes much of her sleek style to her stylist Kate Young, who also dresses stars like margot robbie and Dakota Johnson.

Selena Gomez turns 30 and we celebrate her with a tour of her best outfits:

One of the first outfits with which the actress showed her great style was the sparkling champagne-colored dress, designed by the firm Giorgio Armani, which she wore at the American Music Awards from 2011.

On that red carpet she paraded with the singer Justin Bieberwith whom he had only dated for a few months.



Photo: AP

One of his best statements fashion made it during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013, when she wowed in a blue dress created by Atelier Versace.

The garment style cut out It featured a sheer corset and a slit cut to show off her toned legs.



Photo: EFE

Every step of Selena by met gala has been iconic, but one of the most significant was during her debut in 2014. In her first year at the fashion event, the interpreter wore an elegant dress purple Diane Von Furstenberg.



Photo: AP

The following year, the music star grabbed the spotlight by singing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The celebrity used a sexy dress black satin by Jolibe Atelier with a plunging neckline and a luxurious choker by Massika to perform her musical hits, such as hands to myself Y Me and My Girls.



Photo: EFE

Though Selena Gomez She has attended different editions of the Grammy Awards, the most memorable outfit she has worn in this event was in 2016. On that occasion she wore a bright blue dress made by Calvin Klein, inspired by the outfit worn by Michelle Pfeiffer in the film Scarface.

Besides, the singer walked the red carpet accompanied by her best friend Taylor Swift.

Photo: AP

Another of the memorable appearances of Gomez on the met gala of New York was the one he had in 2017, when he took a dress Coach brand white, with deep neckline and lace.

In its fourth gala, the actress paraded accompanied by the singer The Weekndwith whom he had a brief courtship.

Photo: AP

Another of the outfits with which he hit the American Music Awards was the one he used in November 2017. The star was shown with a change of look by painting her hair platinum blonde and wearing a tight leather mini dress with multiple closures.

Photo: AFP

In his great return to the stage after suffering health problems and breaking up with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez conquered the American Music Awards in 2019 in a form-fitting lime green Versace gown, fitted to her silhouette and featuring a strapless neckline.

Photo: AFP

p