6 treatments to eliminate fluid retention

It is getting hot and suffering from swelling and heaviness in the legs. Not surprisingly, up to 80% of women have circulatory problems, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE). What exactly happens to us? “That there is an increase in the volume of liquids found in the tissues. That is to say, the liquid accumulates in excess in some part of our organism and an edema is produced”explains Antonio Arjona, head of training at LPG.

When and why does it occur?

Circulation slows down for different reasons: “There are many factors that can cause fluid retention: diets with high concentrations of salt, environmental heat, suffering from some systemic diseases (kidney, liver, heart), wearing very tight clothing, carrying out sedentary lifestyle habits, staying for a long time in the same position, pregnancy, hormonal disorders and suffering some trauma, would be the main ones”lists Antonio Arjona.

The consequences

“It causes the liquids that travel through the circulatory pathways to extravasate into the tissue that is around that vessel, causing the accumulation of water and other substances in that area. There is a ‘puddling’ of fluid that gives rise to edema “Arjona explains. This translates into an increase in the volume and perimeter of body tissues (especially ankles, feet, legs), heaviness, fatigue and the appearance or worsening of cellulite.

effective treatments

Endermology Detox

It is a treatment endorsed by the FDA for the treatment of edema. It is performed with the CELLUM6 ALLIANCE LPG equipment to drain the fluid retention that accumulates in the thighs, legs and ankles, promote return circulation and reduce volume.

Step by Step: First, the skin of the abdomen, buttocks and legs is exfoliated, cleaned and freed of dead cells with the emulsion. Crème Micro Peeling Éclat Du Corps, from LPG®, which contains 5% AHA (alpha hydroxy acids) and 2% exclusive anti-aging complex. Next, the body head of the CELLU M6® ALLIANCE equipment, from LPG®, performs a mechanical and stimulating massage that exerts micropulses on the meridians of the abdomen, lumbar, buttocks and legs, responsible for eliminating toxins, activating circulation and lymphatic drainage, improve vascularization, fluid retention and skin quality. And finally, apply the Detox Draining Seruma bluish gel, with an immediate cooling effect, containing 4% of an exclusive slimming complex and 1% of escin –an anti-retention ingredient derived from horse chestnut-.

Results: promotes volume loss, eliminates fluid retention, activates circulation, smoothes the skin and has a powerful detoxifying and draining effect. You will notice lighter legs immediately. LPG® lymphatic massage helps to ‘deflate’ the body. In addition, it ‘re-oxygenates’ the skin for an immediate and revitalizing effect of lightness.

sessions: An average of 4 is recommended.

Price: From €60.

Where: LPG® Centers, Tel. 91 828 90 35 and on the endermologie.com website.

Body Perfect

It is a treatment developed to lighten and redefine the body by combining different techniques, such as LPG, pressotherapy and Bioslimming that, together, ensure visible results in the short term.

Step by Step: the body is first exfoliated with a mechanical exfoliant (pulling action) that contains 95% ingredients of natural origin, such as sea salt, rice powder and grape seeds. It continues with an LPG session, treating accumulations of localized fat and cellulite resistant to diet and exercise. Continue with pressotherapy, to eliminate waste, fluid accumulation and improve lymphatic circulation. And, to finish, the Bioslimming protocol with draining and remineralizing action is carried out. “Its advanced wrap based on plants, essential oils and algae extracts with a high concentration of caffeine and hot and cold thermo-agents, radically reduces fat deposits and cellulite”, comments the beautician Silvia Oliete. It is completed with an energetic massage of the whole body and/or especially problematic areas, such as the abdomen, flanks and legs.

Sessions: 8 sessions of 2 hours each, at a rate of two per week to achieve a great change in a month.

Results: reduces volume and centimeters (up to 4 cm in an hour), firms the tissues, acts against fluid retention from the first session, draining and providing a visible loss of volume and swelling.

Price: €265/session.

Where: Blauceldona (Barcelona, ​​tel. 934 53 38 13).

biosliming

A 100% manual and natural treatment that has celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba, pillar blonde either Nuria Rock. It manages to promote lymphatic return and activate the cold areas where cellulite accumulates.

The ritual begins with the application of a detox gel containing algae, orange essential oil and citronella that is massaged on the abdomen, thighs, hips, legs, buttocks, waist and arms. This activates the microcirculation. Then, the legs and buttocks are vigorously massaged with another gel, made up of algae, caffeine, essential oils of lavender, cedar and other thermo-active agents. In the next step, a cream with algae, shea butter, horsetail, ivy and lavender is applied to the abdomen and arms, which acts on fatty deposits, softening the appearance of the skin. Next, the body is covered with an osmotic film for 40 minutes and when it is removed, a cold-effect wrap is applied, with menthol, horsetail, witch hazel or eucalyptus, which helps reduce inflammation and drain.

Sessions: a guideline of 6 sessions is recommended, at a rate of two weekly.

Results: stimulates blood microcirculation and activates cellular metabolism, which helps to facilitate the elimination of accumulated toxins, fluid retention and volume loss.

Price: €750/6 sessions.

Where: The Beauty Concept (Madrid, tel. 914 66 91 87).

Aromatic Pindas Massage

It is a body protocol performed with hot pindas on digitopuncture points that achieves a wonderful state of relaxation and well-being, as well as promoting the elimination of liquids.

The protocol begins with a curry peeling to remove dead cells from the skin’s surface and promote better absorption of the active ingredients that are applied next and greater cell renewal. With the skin exfoliated, the massage begins with hot pindas (containing exotic herbs and essences) exerting pressure on the digitopuncture points. The heat of the pindas activates the blood supply, improves circulation and internal and external oxygenation. In addition, thanks to the application of pinda oils, the skin is softened and hydrated. The protocol ends with the application of pressotherapy to enhance the results of the massage and promote the elimination of mobilized liquid.

Sessions: if it is done to improve fluid retention and there is a natural tendency to it, it should be repeated every 15 or 30 days.

Results: After this protocol, a state of deep relaxation and well-being is felt, as well as an immediate reduction in body swelling being visibly evident.

Price: €185/session.

Where: Oxigen (Barcelona, ​​tel. 932 00 73 33).

Montibello Express Fat Burner

100% manual treatment that combines vegan cosmetics with an ultra-draining, exfoliating, firming and anti-cellulite effect, with friction, percussion and pumping maneuvers. Activates circulation thanks to the gel Citrus AHA, with artichoke, matcha tea and lime caviar extract; remodel with Modeling Warm Butter, cream with a thermoactive effect that provides 360º modelling; and drain with cryoactive gel Draining Cool Jellywith anti-cellulite and firming action, which favors the drainage of waste substances.

Sessions: Between 6 and 12 sessions are recommended

Results: From the first session, managing to drain and decongest, in addition to reducing body volume, reducing fat and improving the appearance of cellulite. Visible results from the first session and after 6 a reduction of up to 6 centimeters in the waist and 4 in the hips and thighs is achieved.

Price: €105/session

Where: Carmen Navarro (Madrid, tel.

Mesotherapy + Pressotherapy

According to the experience of the IML Phlebology Unit, this syndrome improves markedly with the combination of vascular mesotherapy and pneumatic pressure therapy. The first reduces edema and stimulates circulation, thanks to the venotonic cocktail that is introduced under the skin with microneedles. And the second, is applied below to immediately eliminate toxins and retained fluids.

Sessions: 10 sessions, at a rate of 2 weekly.

Results: It manages to reabsorb the edema that occurs in the legs and immediately improves the return circulation. Eliminates swelling and heaviness.

Price: €615/10 vascular mesotherapy sessions and €360/10 pneumatic pressure therapy sessions.

Where: IML (Madrid, tel. 917 02 46 27).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io