3 NETFLIX movies that are PREMIERE from August 8 to 11

Netflix continues with its plans to become the most important streaming content application in the world and for this it strengthens its catalog with the arrival of these 3 films of premiere that arrive on the platform during the month of August and that they arrive from8 to 11 and you can not miss.

with these 3 films that we recommend today you will notice that Netflix continues to strive to bring fresh and innovative ideas to the platform in the midst of a trade war for subscribers like never seen before so keep an eye on the August 8 to 11 that come to the catalog.

Related news

wedding season

This movie will come as premiere a Netflix of August 8 to 11if you are looking for a romantic comedy that makes you laugh out loud, Wedding Season should undoubtedly be among your selections to watch on your next movie afternoon from the comfort of your home.

In this story we will meet two lovers who, pressured by their parents to find a partner, Asha and Ravi pretend to go out during a summer wedding. However, the couple does not expect the consequences.

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The classics never die and this is the opportunity to Netflix to reinterpret one of the greatest phenomena of animated entertainment, we refer of course to ‘The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie‘, the new animated bet of the platform that will be of premiere of August 8 to 11.

A mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion by the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy: the Krang.

Mission Impossible Saga

Tom Cruise and the Mission Impossible saga with his 5 films they arrive at Netflix as the most important premiere of the month and that thousands of fans will be able to enjoy to see the rise to fame of Tom Cruise with his iconic story of super spies, a true delight that comes from August 8 to 11 to the platform.

In this film Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt, who is a spy capable of carrying out the most dangerous missions with maximum efficiency. Now he must participate in a very difficult mission: prevent the sale of a stolen disk that contains secret information of vital importance.