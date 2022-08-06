Zero Construction Arena in Fortnite: dates, prizes and how to participate

Epic Games announces the Zero Construction Arena for a limited time to fortnite season 3. In other words: for a short period of time, in Fortnite you can play a competitive side without construction with awards exclusive. Just below we tell you everything you need to know, including the dates Y How to take part:

When is the Fortnite Season 3 Zero Build Arena?

The Arena of Zero Construction in Threesomes in Fortnite Season 3 will be available for a limited time: from July 12 to August 30, 2022 with the option to complete enabled.

How to participate in the Fortnite Season 3 Zero Construction Arena?

To participate in the Fortnite Season 3 Zero Build Arena, we must choose the appropriate game mode via the mode selector menu on the dates on which this event is held limited time.

Zero Build Arena Rush will be identical to normal Arena, but will be displayed on a different marker for players to start from scratch and compete for cosmetic rewards that will be awarded later.

Weapons and other items in the Zero Build Arena will be the same as in Zero Build mode. You will also be able to see weapons and items that do not appear in the normal Arena (with construction)such as Heavy Sniper Rifles, Shock Grenades or Portable Forts.

Fortnite Season 3 Zero Build Arena Prizes

These are the free prizes and rewards that we can get by participating in the Arena of Zero Construction of Fortnite Season 3:

400 high : Graffiti Drippy Drift.

: Graffiti Drippy Drift. League of Contenders : GGG emoticon.

: GGG emoticon. Champions League: Emoticon ICON OF THE BEST.

Fortnite Season 3 Zero Build Arena Free Rewards

The Zero Build Arena is a competitive event in Fortnite. If you are not interested in this aspect of the game, in our Fortnite guide we cover other aspects of it, such as how to complete all the Missions or how to improve weapons.

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration