WWE SmackDown August 5, 2022: coverage and results

Tonight we will again enjoy the minute by minute of Friday Night SmackDown that will be broadcast live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Episode Summary

The arrival of The Bloodlines to South Carolina opens tonight’s broadcasts.

From the commentary table, Pat McAfee He reviews the kick he applied to Happy Corbin in the soft zone several times during their fight at SummerSlam. Backstage, Corbin is teased by Ricochet. The latter agree on a match that will start the episode.

– Ricochet defeats Happy Corbin. Ricochet starts with an advantage, but takes a right hand from his rival with which he falls out of the ring. A Corbin enraged by the chants in favor of Pat punishes with brute force until the commercial break. “The One and Only” reverses a lock on his neck, but his rival manages to throw him to the canvas. Ricochet recovers and goes for the Standing Shooting Star. Corbin responds with a Deep Six and his opponent takes advantage of a distraction from McAfee to drop him with his crotch on the top rope. Shooting Star Press and victory for Ricochet.



sami zayn returns to SmackDown and congratulates The Usos backstage. Jimmy and Jey reveal that Paul Heyman will have to stay away for a while for the attack at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Zayn tries to get to Roman Reigns, but the brothers block his path.

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Ludwig Kaiser. The two men begin with a back-and-forth exchange. Kaiser elbows to the head, but is stopped with a kick. Nakamura takes the offensive until Ludwig stops a Suicide Stop with a slap to the Japanese’s face. “The King of Strong Style” escapes from a lock and connects a kick behind the neck. He applies his classic offense on the ropes and locks Kaiser in an armbar. He escapes and looks for the counterattack, but it is reversed and he receives the Kinsasha for Nakamura’s victory.

Following this victory, SHinsuke Nakamura wins a match against GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship next week.



Kofi Kingston is interviewed backstage. He clarifies that Xavier Woods is out for last week’s match, so he will have to compete alone again. He warns that tonight he will begin his revenge against the Viking Raiders.



Liv Morgan she is interviewed in the ring with her arm in a cast. The champion clarifies that her victory at SummerSlam was questionable, but she is sure that she marked the surrender after having obtained the count of three. Sonya DeVille He enters the ring for the Gauntlet match and clarifies that Ronda Rousey’s suspension was just a desperate move by Adam Pearce. Aliyah enters and the fight begins.

– Shayna Baszler wins a seven-fighter Gauntlet match. Sonya DeVille Y Aliyah they start The young competitor looks for offense, but she quickly finds herself in danger until she receives the hellevator that gives victory to the former official. Rachel Rodriguez makes his entrance for the next heads-up. After resisting his opponent’s offense, Rodriguez connects the Chokeslam on Deville for the victory by count of three. shotzi She is the next to enter. She manages to lock Rodriguez in a back lock, but she resists and takes the victory with her Chokeslam. XiaLi He makes his entrance to the ring and tries several padlocks on his rival’s arms. Raquel gets up unharmed and quickly gets rid of her opponent. next is Natalie, who looks for damage to the legs. He catches Rodriguez in a Sharpshooter, but she touches the ropes and reverses a key on the corner in a Powerbomb to continue the fight. Shayna Baszler She is the last to enter. She applies a lock to the legs to start the punishment. She locks Rodriguez’s arm in an armbar, but it is reversed. She the latter looks for a short jump before receiving the Kifuda Clutch. Both reverse each other until Baszler achieves the count of three.



Shayna Baszler will face Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022.

– The Viking Raiders defeat two local competitors in a few minutes and without receiving offense. After the match, Kofi Kingston comes out to the ring with a kendo stick and drives away Ivar and Erik surrounded by the audience’s ovation. A new match begins after the commercial break.

– Kofi Kingston defeats Erik. Kofi finds offense quickly before being outmatched by the brute force of his rival. The one from Viking Raiders looks for a tie, but receives a Dropkick that he sends to ringside. Kingston lunges at Erik and catches him in a roll-up for the win.

80 days after declaring the titles vacant, WWE announces the beginning of the tournament for the Women’s Tag Team Championships for the next WWE RAW.



The Bloodline come out to the ring to close the episode. After claiming recognition, Roman Reigns clarifies that the cycle was repeated once again. He admits respect towards Brock Lesnar despite his hatred of him. After belittling his next rival, Drew McIntyre He goes out to the ring to ambush Reigns and The Usos. But the atmosphere suddenly turns black and white. ¡Karrion Kross RETURN TO WWE! “The Doomsday” attacks McIntyre while Scarlett place the hourglass in the quadrilateral. The pair take a close look at Roman Reigns before wrapping up tonight’s episode.

