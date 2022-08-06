WWE expands the billboard for the next Monday Night Raw show



The bitter rivalry between the Mysterios and The Judgment Day will continue on the next Monday Night Raw show when Rey Mysterio faces Finn Bálor. WWE has confirmed in the last few hours that said meeting will take place next Monday on the red brand program.

The tension between both teams has been palpable in the atmosphere with each team exchanging wins and losses. The Mysterios seem to have had The Judgment Day number recently with victories at SummerSlam and on the Raw celebrating Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary in WWE. But with Rhea Ripley back on the strings for The Judgment Day, it will add an important asset to the equation.

Apart from this meeting, WWE had already confirmed that Ciampa will face the WWE United States Champion in a fight for said medal next Monday. Ciampa defeated AJ Styles in a tough and controversial match on the last Raw show. In the final instances of said fight, The Miz interfered in favor of the former NXT Champion so that he could take the victory and the right to challenge Bobby Lashley for the title.



WWE RAW card April 11, 2022



WWE United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Ciampa

Finn Bálor (with The Judgment Day) vs. Rey Mysterio (with Dominik Mysterio)

