WWE Day 1 2023: Brock Lesnar is confirmed on the card

It was recently reported that WWE will continue to keep all the details for which the event WWE Day 1 was characterized last year, including the stadium where it took place. The McMahon company held its first Premium Live Event of 2022 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and for the 2023 edition the company will repeat the location.

WWE has updated its ticket section, adding the Premium Live Event and confirming its location. The company only has announced a superstar on the card: Brock Lesnar. It should be noted that these types of announcements may vary over time, but it is curious that WWE has not announced another more regular fighter. They likely want to sell more tickets with Lesnar’s announcement. In fact, WWE has already enabled its pre-sale form, which you can find here.

Brock Lesnar had his last appearance last weekend at SummerSlam. The Beast starred in one of the most striking moments of the year, appearing on stage with a tractor, which he later used to lift the ring. Brock Lesnar lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of the show.

WWE Day 1 had its first edition on January 1, 2022, proposing a new concept of celebrating a PPV on the first day of the year. This idea came from Nick Khan, who promoted it as one of the novelties of his new project as co-President of the company.

